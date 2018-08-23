Govt to publish ‘no deal’ Brexit advice

Ministers are lining up the first in a raft of documents with advice on how to handle a no deal Brexit.

The initial advice to businesses and individuals will cover “hair-raising scare stories” about Brexit, ministers say.

The EU has 68 “Brexit preparedness” statements that is has already issued, and while UK ministers say hitting upon an agreement is still an “overriding priority”, the country “must be ready to consider the alternative”.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is to give a speech on the documents’ publication outlining that a good deal is still on the table.

However, he is expected to say: “We have a duty, as a responsible government, to plan for every eventuality”.

“These technical notices – and the ones that will follow – are a sensible, measured, and proportionate approach to minimising the impact of no deal on British firms, citizens, charities and public bodies.”

On Radio 4’s Today programme this morning Labour Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer hit back at the government leaving open the prospect of a no deal at this stage, accusing it of “moving into a panic mode” with the advice.

A no deal would be a “complete failure by the government to negotiate for Britain”, he said.

Groups to have expressed concerns about how a no deal scenario would affect the economy include Bank of England governor Mark Carney, as well as organisations representing health workers, police chiefs and farmers.