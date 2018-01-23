Money Marketing
Govt shelves Brexit financial services paper

By

The chair of the influential Treasury committee has criticised the Government’s failure to publish a paper on the future of financial services after Brexit as sending “all the wrong signals”.

The Government had previously promised to publish “sector impact assessments”, which have been repeatedly delayed.

Indeed, in November last year, Brexit minister David Davis admitted the assessments did not exist, despite being promised to parliament.

He had previously refused to release the internal studies on the impact of Brexit, but said there was analysis of 58 sectors, including asset management, banking and fintech.

Now reports have emerged that the paper on the future of financial services may never be published.

Treasury committee chair Nicky Morgan says: “Financial services will be one of the most challenging elements of the Brexit negotiations. A paper articulating a clear sense of direction, and a desired end-state, could have boosted confidence that the Government is up to the task.”

Morgan adds: “Some level of clarity has been provided for numerous sectors. Financial services firms will be seriously concerned at the chronic state of uncertainty.”

Recommended

Govt leaves long-term customs union on table after Brexit

Remaining in a future customs union with the EU after Brexit appears to have been left on the table by the Government in correspondence between the Chancellor and the chair of an influential group of MPs. Treasury select committee head Nicky Morgan wrote to Chancellor Philip Hammond last month to clarify, among other things, evidence […]

FCA expecting passporting to continue post-Brexit

Firms and funds solely regulated in the UK by the FCA will need to give the regulator notice the day before the UK officially exits the EU if they want to benefit from a temporary permissions regime, proposed by the Government today. While an implementation period is still yet to be agreed, a statement from […]

1

Brexit: Number of firms announcing relocation plans doubles in 2017

This year more than double the number of companies have announced plans to relocate jobs due to Brexit compared to 2016. Last year 12 financial services firms announced that around 12,500 jobs would move out of the UK as a consequence of Brexit, but while the number of firms has risen to 26, the total […]

Latest from Money Marketing

French manager calls out ‘cheeky’ rivals over Mifid II research rules

French asset manager Carmignac has called for more clarification on the new research costs rules under Mifid II as it claims rival firms have wrongly stated what the directive means for their business. Speaking to Money Marketing after an event in Paris, Carmignac managing director Didier Saint-Georges referred to asset managers as “cheeky” in their […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Chris Clark 23rd January 2018 at 9:42 am

    The first common denominator in all these missing analyses is that if there was a good news story to be published at the end of the day, the analyses would be published.

    The second common denominator is those in favour of any flavour of Brexit, really don’t care about the consequences, and in an assertive manner too.

    it is no point arguing against them. One has to persuade the floating voters at another referendum.

  2. David Bennett 23rd January 2018 at 10:42 am

    There is not going to be another referendum.

  3. UK Government Hit for Failing to Publish Brexit Position Paper on Financial Services – Brexit 23rd January 2018 at 1:24 pm

    […] Govt shelves Brexit financial services paper  Money Marketing […]

Leave a comment