Govt in second attempt to reform self-employed rules

The Government is expected to crack down on firms using self-employed workers to avoid auto-enrolment and to avoid paying sickness and maternity benefits.
The Times reports a review commissioned by the Government will report later this year that an increasing number of firms are taking on self-employed workers to replace salaried staff.
Potential employees are being asked to incorporate themselves as sole traders so that companies do not have to contribute to their pension or pay them benefits.
The review is expected to recommend stricter rules around what is genuine self-employment, and firms will not be able to sanction workers classed as self-employed.
It comes after Chancellor Philip Hammond abandoned plans to increase class 4 national insurance contributions a week after the proposals were announced in the Budget.
“incorporate themselves as sole trader”
I really hope this review has a firmer grasp of how these things work than that clause suggests.
Potential employees? What about existing arrangements – many of long standing that have been using self employment for years? The financial services industry has been guilty of this for years as has the IT industry.
The first big clampdown was on the building trade a couple of years back. It can only be a matter of time before the Treasury focusses its attention on many others, including the FS industry.