Govt rebuffs calls to compensate Waspi women

The Government has rejected calls to compensate women born in the 1950s who have campaigned for an increase to their state pension.

Pensions minister Guy Opperman dismissed proposals to hike these pensions as “unaffordable” when he responded to an opposition debate on the issue in parliament yesterday.

Opperman went on to add the proposals “cannot be justified” and defended the communications that accompanied state pension age changes in 1995 and 2011 Pension Acts.

So far the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign has not received any support from the Government but Labour warned the issue “is not going to go away”.

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby explains the only support for Waspi’s claims now rests with a possible Labour Government under Jeremy Corbyn.

He says: “Time and again opposition politicians have desperately tried to lever concessions out of the Government in relation to the women’s state pension age, and time and again the Government has refused to budge an inch.

“It seems clear the Waspi campaign’s only hope for salvation now rests on Jeremy Corbyn becoming the next prime minister.”

He adds: “Labour’s manifesto pledges to extend pension credit to the most vulnerable women affected by the changes and explore transitional options.

“While it remains unclear what these transitional arrangements might look like, it seems unlikely they will meet the Waspi demand of a ‘bridging pension’ until state pension age.”

Back in January the Liberal Democrats called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Waspi women by giving them £15,000 each.