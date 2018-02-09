Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Govt rebuffs calls to compensate Waspi women

By

The Government has rejected calls to compensate women born in the 1950s who have campaigned for an increase to their state pension.

Pensions minister Guy Opperman dismissed proposals to hike these pensions as “unaffordable” when he responded to an opposition debate on the issue in parliament yesterday.

Opperman went on to add the proposals “cannot be justified” and defended the communications that accompanied state pension age changes in 1995 and 2011 Pension Acts.

So far the Women Against State Pension Inequality campaign has not received any support from the Government but Labour warned the issue “is not going to go away”.

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby explains the only support for Waspi’s claims now rests with a possible Labour Government under Jeremy Corbyn.

He says: “Time and again opposition politicians have desperately tried to lever concessions out of the Government in relation to the women’s state pension age, and time and again the Government has refused to budge an inch.

“It seems clear the Waspi campaign’s only hope for salvation now rests on Jeremy Corbyn becoming the next prime minister.”

He adds: “Labour’s manifesto pledges to extend pension credit to the most vulnerable women affected by the changes and explore transitional options.

“While it remains unclear what these transitional arrangements might look like, it seems unlikely they will meet the Waspi demand of a ‘bridging pension’ until state pension age.”

Back in January the Liberal Democrats called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Waspi women by giving them £15,000 each.

Recommended

Justice-Fine-Ban-Court-Gavel-Judge-700x450.jpg
26

Waspi women should be given £15,000 each, Lib Dems say

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to correct the “injustice” faced by the Women Against State Pension Inequality Campaign by giving them £15,000 each. Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions says the Government should do so immediately. Lloyd argues successive administrations have failed to help women who are set […]

Pension-pot-700.jpg
1

Labour to press Government on Waspi state pension reforms

Labour also outlined its support for Waspi in its manifesto for the June election Labour is to call on the Government to lower the retirement age for women born in the 1950’s, allowing them to retire aged 64 on a reduced state pension, rather than aged 66. According to the Independent, in a speech at […]

Bestinvest spot the dog 07/14
1

Who has topped the latest Spot the Dog list?

Aberdeen Standard Investments has been named the top offender in Bestinvest’s latest Spot the Dog report of underperforming equity funds. In the first bi-annual report by Bestinvest for this year the asset management giant, which was formed after the merger between Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life last year, has four funds listed in the report […]

Key themes for 2017

Capital Market Notes, December 2016 Dave Lafferty, chief market strategist at Natixis Global Asset Management, assesses the accuracy of his 2016 outlook and provides his thoughts and outlook for 2017. Click here to read the full article

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Technology-Buttons-Tech-Concept-Hand-700.jpg
1

Aegon to resume transfers to PensionBee

Aegon has confirmed it will resume electronic transfers to PensionBee, providing it gets “personal assurances” from the directors of the company about key aspects of transfer process. In a statement Aegon says: “We are seeking assurance from PensionBee that they always capture clear authority from clients to carry out the transfer, and that they provide […]

Compliance tip: Reducing Gabriel completion stress

The deadline is looming for many firms’ Gabriel reporting. Parts of the return are easier to fill in – training and competence, complaints, PI policy details, for example. But the accounting and capital adequacy sections need more preparation, as you will generally need to delve into management information or consult your accountant. A lot of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment