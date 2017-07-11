Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Most Read

Recommended

Money and umbrella - thumbnail
1

Worst-selling fund manager in 2017 revealed

Investors have redeemed close to $30bn (£23bn) from Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s mutual funds so far this year, making it the worst-selling fund manager globally in 2017. Over half of the asset manager’s funds saw outflows globally, totalling $26.7bn, the FT reports, based on Morningstar data. GSAM attributed the outflows to investors turning their backs on […]

15

Has the Lifetime Isa failed to take off?

The Lifetime Isa has launched with little fanfare amid criticism the product will only serve the wealthy and disappointment at the lack of initial appetite among providers. The Lifetime Isa went live on 6 April, with those between 18 and 40 able to pay in up to £4,000 each tax year, with contributions qualifying for […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Rees-Mogg’s fund manager interests in spotlight ahead of Treasury Committee vote

MPs are expected to decide today who will take over the influential role of chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, prompting transparency campaigners to highlight the need for completely independent oversight of the financial services sector. Jacob Rees-Mogg, founding partner of Somerset Capital Management, who has been a TSC member since 2015, has faced questions […]

Just: ‘Pensions are not prisons…They are fortresses’

Are pensions the new magic money tree? For many thousands of people aged at least 55 with a defined contribution pension, the answer seems to be yes. For all of us who believe the purpose of a pension is to provide a sustainable income in retirement, the findings of the FCA’s Retirement Outcomes Review interim report […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment