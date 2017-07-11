Most Read
Worst-selling fund manager in 2017 revealed
Investors have redeemed close to $30bn (£23bn) from Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s mutual funds so far this year, making it the worst-selling fund manager globally in 2017. Over half of the asset manager’s funds saw outflows globally, totalling $26.7bn, the FT reports, based on Morningstar data. GSAM attributed the outflows to investors turning their backs on […]
Has the Lifetime Isa failed to take off?
The Lifetime Isa has launched with little fanfare amid criticism the product will only serve the wealthy and disappointment at the lack of initial appetite among providers. The Lifetime Isa went live on 6 April, with those between 18 and 40 able to pay in up to £4,000 each tax year, with contributions qualifying for […]
Auto-enrolment update – The calm before the storm
By Jamie Clark, Business Development Manager It seems that auto-enrolment has been relatively successful so far: Figures from the Pensions Regulator show that since the start of auto-enrolment, over 60,000 employers have put more than 5 million members of staff into a workplace pension. The adviser and pension provider markets have so far managed to […]
Rees-Mogg’s fund manager interests in spotlight ahead of Treasury Committee vote
MPs are expected to decide today who will take over the influential role of chairman of the Treasury Select Committee, prompting transparency campaigners to highlight the need for completely independent oversight of the financial services sector. Jacob Rees-Mogg, founding partner of Somerset Capital Management, who has been a TSC member since 2015, has faced questions […]
Just: ‘Pensions are not prisons…They are fortresses’
Are pensions the new magic money tree? For many thousands of people aged at least 55 with a defined contribution pension, the answer seems to be yes. For all of us who believe the purpose of a pension is to provide a sustainable income in retirement, the findings of the FCA’s Retirement Outcomes Review interim report […]
Tony Wickenden: Will Westminster resurrect dropped tax and finance policies?
The legislative situation remains unclear on the ‘lost’ Finance Bill measures after a thin Queen’s Speech
