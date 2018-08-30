Govt pressed to review rights of ‘cohabiting’ couples after landmark ruling

Money Marketing
Holding-Hands-Comfort-Embrace-Soothe-Care-700.jpgThe government is facing pressure to review inheritance and tax rules in relation to cohabiting couples after a Supreme Court ruling.

The court allowed an appeal from mother-of-four Siobhan McLaughlin who was previously denied bereavement benefits because she was not married to her partner of 23 years.

The ruling reverses a Court of Appeal decision and gives McLaughlin access to the benefits.

Quilter tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin says the case is a reminder that marriage is “heavily engrained” in the UK’s current benefit and tax systems.

Griffin says: “High-profile court cases surrounding cohabitees is becoming an increasing occurrence and not a trend that the government should be applauding.”

She says: “This is a worrying state of affairs and one that merits serious examination by the government. Judgments like these increase the pressure on the government to carefully look at inheritance and tax rights to ensure they reflect modern family units.”

LEBC public policy director Kay Ingram says people should not rely on the decision being universally applied.

Ingram says: “While this decision will be welcomed by bereaved cohabiting parents who have chosen not to marry or become civil partners, it may not be universally applied unless the government changes existing legislation.”

The widowed parents allowance was replace in April 2017 by the Bereavement Support Payment, which is a lump sum of £3,500 and 18 monthly payments of £350. That benefit requires the parents to have been married or be civil partners.

Royal London spokeswoman Helen Morrissey adds: “It is to be hoped today’s decision marks the beginning of the end of decades of injustice faced by cohabiting couples.”

Royal London has estimated cohabiting couples could be missing out on as much as £82m a year in bereavement benefits.

Morrissey says: “The government must recognise the growing trend towards cohabitation – there are currently more than 3.2 million cohabiting couples in the UK – and ensure the benefits system reflects this reality.”

Danger-Stop-Warning-Sign-700x450.jpg
6

Paul Armson: How standard financial planning can fail clients

I am often asked what the difference is between financial planning and lifestyle financial planning. It is a question I love to answer by relating a true story. Imagine the scene: two advisers, both seeing the same married couple as potential clients. Adviser A is a highly qualified (chartered and certified) financial planner. Adviser B […]

Question-Marks-Questions-500x320.jpg
7

What do advisers charge for pension consolidation?

Advisers charge an average of close to £3,000 for advice on pension consolidation, research has found. A survey of just over 100 advisers conducted by consumer champion Which? in May this year found that, on average, financial advisers are charging £2,879 to roll multiple pensions worth up to £150,000 into a single self-invested personal pension. […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
97

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

Guide cover

Guide: how to… communicate with your pension members

Effective communication of your pension scheme is a large part of getting auto-enrolment right. Delivering the same message to all employees is not necessarily the way to go. To assist you with the communication of your pension scheme, we have provided some key areas to think about, such as:

  • What to consider when segmenting your workforce
  • How to communicate to pension scheme members at the right time in their member lifecycle
  • What topics you should be discussing with your pension members
  • The new pension freedoms and the importance of communicating them

Latest from Money Marketing

Millennials seeking more pensions support from employers

More than half of millennials want their employer to do more to explain pensions and benefits, Prudential research shows. The June survey of 1,178 adults finds 24 per cent of millennials admit to not having a pension fund and 27 per cent do not believe that pensions are relevant to their generation. While 66 per […]

Pensions committee chair Frank Field quits Labour party

Work and pensions select committee chairman and veteran Birkenhead MP Frank Field has decided to quit Labour over the party’s failure to act on anti-Semitism and bullying allegations. The MP, who has been instrumental in inquiries into defined benefit pension transfers, the collapse of BHS and Carillion, the FCA’s approach to Sipp supervision, and the […]

Choosing the key to success

Client segmentation debate thrown open by Prod rules

The reaction of one adviser to hearing about the FCA’s new Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook, commonly known as Prod, sums up how many are feeling I imagine: “One more thing to worry about, excellent!” Essentially, Prod means advisers will need some form of process in place to make sure the right target markets […]

