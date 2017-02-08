Govt names the pensions experts leading auto-enrol review

Standard Life pensions strategy head Jamie Jenkins has been appointed one of three chairs of the advisory group for the Government’s auto-enrolment review.

The Department for Work and Pensions today published the terms of reference for the group and its members.

Jenkins is the chair responsible for reviewing the coverage of auto-enrolment, The People’s Pension trustee director Ruston Smith is chair with a focus on strengthening the engagement of people with workplace pensions, and Pensions Policy Institute director Chris Curry will focus on the evidence base for future contributions.

The group will give its advice to the DWP, which will then inform a report expected to be laid before parliament this year.

As well as the three areas the chairs will focus on, the group will consider the charge cap, how to simplify auto-enrolment, and policy changes including the new state pension, the Lifetime Isa and pension freedoms.

Other group members include Institute of Fiscal Studies deputy director Carl Emmerson, Age UK public policy head Jane Vass, Confederation of British Industry people and skills director Neil Carberry, KPMG tax and pensions practice partner Linda Ellett, Nest members’ panel chair Nigel Stanley, Now: Pensions trustee director Jocelyn Blackwell, and EEF pensions policy Judith Hogarth.

Jenkins says it is a “privilege” to lead part of the review.

He says: “As it approaches its fifth anniversary, it is a great time to review the coverage it provides. It is crucial that employers continue to play a pivotal role in its success, but that the review also looks at the savings needs of those individuals currently not benefitting.”

Pensions minister Richard Harrington says: “Auto-enrolment has been a huge success but there is still significantly more work to do if we are to set the next generation on a path to a financially secure retirement.”