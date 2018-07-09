The Treasury is considering whether to introduce a flat rate of pension tax relief to help fund the National Health Service.

According to The Times, the Treasury has started to investigate the flat-rate proposal and says it could raise an additional £4bn in revenues.

In June, the government promised to increase spending on the NHS by £20bn a year and a flat rate could help chancellor Philip Hammond raise money without breaching fiscal rules.

Tax relief is currently assigned in line with a person’s marginal rate of income tax, which distributes relief towards higher earners and costs the government around £40bn a year.

A flat rate of 28 per cent has been proposed by the Resolution Foundation to help millennials save for later life and the Royal Society of Arts has suggested a 30 per cent rate to help the self-employed.

Towards the end of June the government said it will “examine the process for payment of pensions tax relief” in response to concerns low-paid workers in net pay schemes are losing out.