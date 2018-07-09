Money Marketing
Govt mulls flat-rate pension tax relief

By

The Treasury is considering whether to introduce a flat rate of pension tax relief to help fund the National Health Service.

According to The Times, the Treasury has started to investigate the flat-rate proposal and says it could raise an additional £4bn in revenues.

In June, the government promised to increase spending on the NHS by £20bn a year and a flat rate could help chancellor Philip Hammond raise money without breaching fiscal rules.

Tax relief is currently assigned in line with a person’s marginal rate of income tax, which distributes relief towards higher earners and costs the government around £40bn a year.

A flat rate of 28 per cent has been proposed by the Resolution Foundation to help millennials save for later life and the Royal Society of Arts has suggested a 30 per cent rate to help the self-employed.

Towards the end of June the government said it will “examine the process for payment of pensions tax relief” in response to concerns low-paid workers in net pay schemes are losing out.

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Trevor Harrington 9th July 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Instead of trying to be “all things to all men”, would it not be a better idea to limit the tax relief on pension contributions to 20%, and then start looking at restoring the state pension to a proper living wage (say £200 per week) from a proper retirement age (say 65), and for both males and females?

    This would be excellent for the economy, as most of the increased state pension would be spent that money in the “high street”.

    Higher earners, already have many tax concessions, and very many financial advantages, which the lower wage earners simply cannot aspire to in the first place.

    Also, any apparent loss of benefits to the higher earners, would be compensated to some degree by the increased state pension which they would also be entitled to. In any event, the current granting of higher rates of tax relief on pension contributions from higher earners, is completely indefensible when laid against the lack of pension benefits for lower earners, and their resultant pensioner poverty.

    Furthermore, any increased benefits in the state pension, would also assist with the provision of additional care in later life for our ageing population.

    An additional and very welcome effect would be that administering state pensions would be massively simplified, and substantial savings in the public sector could also be achieved.

