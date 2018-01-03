Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Govt hails early impact of stamp duty cut

By

House-Home-Property-Ladder-Mortgage-700x450.jpgThe Government claims its flagship Budget policy to scrap stamp duty for first-time buyers has already had a significant impact.

In November Chancellor Philip Hammond The Chancellor Philip Hammond ended the tax for FTBs on properties worth up to £300,000.

At the time the decision was dismissed by the Office for Budget Responsibility, who said it would not really help FTBs.

But today the Number 10 press office defended the stamp duty cut, claiming more than 16,000 FTBs have already saved up to £5,000 per household.

It estimates that more than a million FTBs stand to benefit over the next five years.

Prime Minister Theresa May visited Wokingham today to meet FTBs who have benefited from the new policy.

She says: “In the Autumn we set out ambitious plans to fix the broken housing market and make sure young people have the same opportunities as their parents’ generation to own their own home.

“This has had an immediate impact, with thousands of people already making savings thanks to our stamp duty cut, and over a million first-time buyers over the next five years are expected to save money that they can put towards a deposit, solicitors’ fees or furniture.”

Recommended

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Fidelity platform business posts £16m loss

The company that runs Fidelity’s platforms has posted a loss of £15.9m for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017. Annual accounts posted to Companies House on 22 December for Financial Administration Services, which is the company that operates FundsNetwork and Fidelity Personal Investing, show the loss grew from £15.5m in 2016. The accounts document […]

Andy-Pomfret-Rathbone-CEO-480.jpg

Former Rathbones boss leaves Pimfa board

Former Rathbones chief executive Andy Pomfret has left the board of the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association board. A Companies House filing shows Pomfret’s position was terminated as of 30 November. Pomfret was chief executive at Rathbones for a decade from 2004 to 2014. Pimfa was formed through the merger of Apfa and […]

stethoscope-laptop-computer-medical-hospital-medicine-700.jpg

Specialist IFA restructures as clients land more in damages

Frenkel Topping has announced it is restructuring its business after changes to clinical negligence and personal injury claims rates materially improved the outlook for the specialist IFA and asset manager. The Manchester-headquartered business announced this morning it has completed its second strategic review for the year, led by its new executive chairman, Paul Richardson, who was […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment