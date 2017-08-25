Money Marketing

Govt to force firms to reveal pay gap between bosses and staff

By

Listed companies will soon have to publish a ratio comparing their chief executive’s salary to their average UK staff member’s, according to reports.

The Government is also set to introduce a register showing companies where more than a fifth of shareholders have revolted over executive pay in a set of reforms to be outlined next week.

Shareholder activism in particular has been seen to be on the rise recently, with large investment companies like Standard Life and Royal London publicly criticising remuneration packages at some of the firms they hold significant stakes in.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposals are unlikely to go as far as to make shareholder votes on pay binding, or to force boards to contain a worker.

Reports suggest that chief executive remuneration will include all incentives and not just base salary for the purpose of ratio reporting.

Sky News has also reported that fund manager trade body the Investment Association will run the register of companies where at least 20 per cent of shareholders had opposed remuneration policies.

Comments

There are 3 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 25th August 2017 at 9:58 am

    A further incentive for some firms to de-list?

  2. Robert Milligan 25th August 2017 at 11:03 am

    I reiterate, what is fundamentally required without any further obfuscation is a cap on Employed People remunerated by the Public Purse, Using the PM’s Basic, a simple % either side for top and bottom paid workers, should be set down in the house.

  3. Adam Baker 25th August 2017 at 2:29 pm

    I predict that Chief execs will earn more than their employees.

