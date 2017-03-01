Govt eyes ‘death tax’ in Budget to fund long-term care

The Government is considering changes to social care funding, including a “death tax” and a potential cap on the cost of long-term care, as part of a Budget announcement around funding for social care.
According to a Financial Times report, a committee of social care experts, reporting to Prime Minister Theresa May, has been looking at a range of options for funding elderly care in past months.
Chancellor Philip Hammond is also expected to announce hundreds of millions of pounds in emergency funding for social care in the Spring Budget on 8 March.
The FT reports that the idea of a “death tax” has been considered. Such a tax was previously proposed during former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s Government when it was suggested a 10 per cent tax could be applied to all estates as well as inheritance tax.
A cap on the cost of long-term care was also re-examined by the committee after it was shelved two years ago.
In July 2015, the Department of Health delayed plans to implement a £72,000 cap on the cost of long-term care. The cap was expected to come into force from April 2016, but was delayed until 2020.
Other proposals put before the committee include compulsory social insurance, and reforms suggested by Sir Derek Wanless when he reviewed the social care system in 2006.
Next thing you know they will take the pennies off your eyes at the Undertakers.
The elderly do need to pay for this. They’ve had it good.
A further death tax on all estates (to stop the top few avoiding) should fund 18 year olds. Give them a chance for university fees, start a business or buy a house – something all the over 50s had free.
Please check your facts before you spout utter rubbish!
So illogical. This seems to imply that those needing care have no assets whatsoever. I hardly think that is the case. So why aren’t these assets considered first?
Indeed Harry, I fail to see how or why it’s unreasonable for those that can afford to pay for care and need it having to pay for it. Otherwise we end up in the crazy situation, such as Surrey, where the Council want to whack a great gob on council tax across the board and basically make those who can’t even afford to buy a house, who are in in work benefits, help provide extra inheritance to those who are already wealthy or foot the bill for those that already own very valuable houses. The logic behind it is insane and will simply help to widen the wealth gap even further.
There is a difficult balance to strike. Yes, many older people have built up reasonable estates and I would have no objection to some extra tax being used to fund care and, indirectly, help our overstretched NHS. However, there are many older people who have also worked very hard, during their lives, and, for one reason or another, have not been able to accumulate vast fortunes and would really like to see their (quite possibly struggling) children and grandchildren benefit from what they have managed to save and want to pass on. So it is not really helpful to make sweeping statements about how the elderly have had it good. I have known a few who have had it pretty rough, including some very close to home.
It comes down to what sort of society we want to live in. Do we want to know that we will be cared for when we are not able to look after ourselves and our children can’t do it, because they all have to earn a living and live all over the country, rather than down the road? Do we want to live in a country that wants to give disabled people and the elderly the dignity they deserve and a reasonable standard of living to those who are prepared to work?
Or do we want to live in a country with very low taxes that help the fairly well off and the extremely wealthy more than anyone else, and with private landlords buying up all the properties, thus increasing demand and prices for young people, who end up saddled with a quarter of a million pound mortgage for the rest of their lives?
Personally I don’t think the way we run our society now gives most people a sense of any security for the future.