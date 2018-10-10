Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Govt eyes action over pension tax anomaly costing low earners

By

The government will look to act on an anomaly in the pension tax system that has resulted in more than a million low paid workers miss out on top-ups to their contributions, reports suggest.

Campaigners in recent weeks including former pensions minister Ros Altmann have put pressure on the Treasury to tackle the current quirk in the rules that means lower earners in “net pay” pension arrangements have not received tax relief on their pensions.

An estimated 1.2 million people are earning below the £11,850 minimum personal tax threshold, and are still entitled to top-ups on pension contributions, but the schemes they are in are not set up to pay in the government share.

According to the Financial Times, the government has now committed to investigate ways to “tackle any differences” in pensions tax relief provision.

Aegon head of pensions Kate Smith says: “It is unfair that those earning less than the personal income tax allowance currently miss out on tax relief. Not only does this undermine auto-enrolment but it also widens the pension gap between those who have adequate pension savings and those at risk of running out of funds in retirement.

“Government should act quickly as the ‘net pay’ anomaly is set to rise further as the minimum auto-enrolment contributions are due to increase in April.”

Recommended

Hortense Bioy
1

Behind the numbers: How passive ESG funds really fare against their active rivals

A deeper look into how to make sustainable investing possible through the use of passive funds Sustainable investing has become a hot topic as more and more investors are looking to align their investments with their values. The market share of European equity funds that consider environmental, social and governance factors has almost doubled to […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg
1

Embattled Sipp provider sold as court judgment looms

Aim listed pensions provider STM Group says it has agreed to pay up to £400,000 to buy a majority stake in embattled Sipp provider Carey Pensions. An update from STM this morning says it will acquire Carey Administration Holdings, which owns 70 per cent of Carey Pensions and 80 per cent of Carey Corporate Pensions, […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg
7

Sipp providers gear up for landmark court action

The responsibilities of Sipp providers in relation to unregulated investments are set to be clarified in two court cases that could have wide implications for the industry later this month. The FCA has submitted evidence to both cases about how Sipp providers breached its conduct rules by accepting esoteric investments without due diligence. The first […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ruth Whitehead

Profile: Ruth Whitehead: ‘I’m proud to be anti-financial services establishment’

Ruth Whitehead Associates managing director on 25 years attempting to right the wrongs of the industry When Ruth Whitehead Associates managing director Ruth Whitehead says she is “proud to be anti-establishment, especially the financial services establishment” you can sense there is a story to be told. Something that runs deeper than the usual dissatisfaction with […]

FCA faces fresh calls to expand adviser register

Members of the Chartered Body Alliance have called for the FCA to make it easier for consumers to check if advisers are aligned to professional bodies. The CBA comprises the Chartered Insurance Institute, the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and the Chartered Banker Institute. On behalf of its 200,000 strong member base, the bodies […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mark Coulter 10th October 2018 at 1:38 pm

    If you don’t pay tax, how is it anomalous to not get tax relief? The anomaly is non-tax payers who do get relief for tax they don’t pay.

  2. Steve D 10th October 2018 at 1:58 pm

    This should have been addressed at outset by both providers and govt planmakers and it’s not an anomaly it’s a breach of terms and conditions. You get it on net pay personal plans at source, why not auto enrolment? I hope that any underpayment of relief will be backdated as it certainly should be.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com