Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Govt enlists new guidance body in battle against cold-calling

By

The House of Lords has agreed to enlist the Government’s new combined guidance body in the fight to stop cold-calling.

In a debate yesterday, the Lords tabled two amendments to the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill – the legislation that is to create a new single entity out of Pension Wise, The Pensions Advisory Service and The Money Advice Service – designed to tackle what was described as the “omnipresent menace” of cold-calling.

The first was to make the new body’s consumer protection function more explicit. The second orders the new guidance body to make an annual assessment of the impact of cold-calling on consumer detriment. It must also advice the Secretary of State if it sees any areas where a ban on cold-calling would be beneficial.

Both amendments passed, and did a further amendment forcing the guidance body to pass casework on to the FCA when it sees consumers being approached inappropriately over pensions or debt advice.

Liberal Democrat Peer Lord Sharkey says: “It widens [the guidance body’s] remit to something closer to the real-world situation for consumers and enables it to deal more comprehensively with the dangers and risks that consumers face.

“Pensions guidance, debt advice and money guidance are all aimed at doing this, of course, but there are related areas where intervention would be of direct benefit: cold-calling is one.

“We have discussed cold calling many times during the passage of the Bill and on many other occasions in this House. On several occasions I have described it as an omnipresent menace—and no one has disagreed…It is not only a thoroughgoing social nuisance; it is often a threat, directly and comprehensively, to consumers’ financial well-being. It is often an invitation—or more exactly, an inducement —to criminal activity.”

Recommended

Pension-pot-700.jpg
1

Providers want Govt action on lump sum tax and advice gap

Providers are calling on the Work and Pensions Select Committee to tackle the advice gap and tax on pension withdrawals in its review of pension freedoms. The committee said last month it was opening an inquiry into whether the pension freedoms are achieving their objectives and if policy changes are needed. In its submission to […]

Foster Denovo makes acquisition to kick off growth push

National advice firm Foster Denovo has acquired employee benefits consultancy TEBC. The deal brings over 100 corporate client relationships, and Foster Denovo will look to build TEBC’s staff into its own employee benefits division, Secondsight. Foster Denovo says the deal is the first in an acquisition strategy it will be pursuing. Chief executive Roger Brosch […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
74

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Lisa Winnard: How to keep your best advisers happy

As HR director, a significant proportion of my job is focused on ensuring we have the right culture with the right people in the right roles. This helps us to deliver our business objectives and ensure it is always fit and ready for the future. Analytics experts Gallup tracks a range of employment, leadership, performance […]

Matthew-Pete-2012-700.jpg

Pete Matthew: Breaking away from percentage charging

I recently took a client to dinner. He had referred another client to me and I wanted to say thanks. What was meant to be a pleasant social occasion turned into a two-and-a-half hour mentoring session, as the client grilled me on the future of financial planning and how I was preparing for it. This […]

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Consolidator completes fourth IFA acquisition in nine months

Consolidator Fairstone has added another £250 in assets under management with the completion of its fourth acquisition this year. Buckinghamshire-based Hase Osborne Asset Management, one of the firms in Fairstone’s ‘downstream buy out’ programme, has now been fully merged into Fairstone, which has taken control of its 14 staff and 650 clients. Hase Osborne currently […]

Latest careers

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London: To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 25th October 2017 at 9:54 am

    Perhaps the first step should be to establish the sources of these cold calls and, assuming that can even be done, decide on what, if any, measures are likely to have any deterrent effect. If the majority are from offshore call centres, it’s hard to see how even a ban enshrined in UK law will make any difference.

    All this talk about widening the remit of the new combined guidance body to enable it to deal more comprehensively with the dangers and risks that consumers face is largely hot air. What is the new combined guidance body expected actually to be able to do to deal more comprehensively with the dangers and risks that consumers face? All it can do is warn people to be on their guard, which could be done by requiring scheme administrators and providers to issue brightly coloured standalone leaflets with every benefits or valuation statement, as many already do. Those who ignore them and still engage with cold callers do so at their own peril. There are limits to what can be done to protect people from their own folly or gullibility and trying endlessly to come up with solutions that’ll probably make little if any difference is just a waste of time and money.

Leave a comment