Govt delays NICs changes for self-employed

The Government has decided to delay its planned increase in national insurance contributions for the self-employed in a move welcomed by campaigners.

Class 2 NICs were set to be abolished from next April, but the Government will now postpone the move for a year.

The delay comes as campaigners had expressed concerns over the impact of the change on the state pensions of the low-paid self-employed, particularly women.

For those earning below £6,025, they do not automatically pay the £2.85 a week class 2 rate, but pay optional class 2 NICs to gain state pension entitlement.

However, they will have to pay the more expensive class 3 contributions as things stand.

More than 900,000 people earned below the £6,025 threshold, Government statistics fro 2015/16 show.

The Low Incomes Tax Reform Group of the Chartered Institute of Taxation told The Guardian: “This is a welcome announcement that shows the Government is listening.”

