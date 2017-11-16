Govt confirms auto-enrolment charge cap will stay

The 0.75 per cent charge cap on auto-enrolment pension schemes is working “broadly as intended” and will not be changed, the Government has confirmed.

In a written statement today, pensions minister Guy Opperman, confirmed that following a review of the Government recent Pension Charges Survey, which took data relating to over 14m pension savers, there will be no change to the 0.75 per cent charge cap on default funds in automatic enrolment schemes.

However, the Government says it will review the charge cap again in 2020.

Royal London director of policy Steve Webb says: “This is a welcome and balanced decision by the DWP. The charge cap was only introduced a few years ago and sought to strike a balance between protecting members against excessive charges whilst allowing for diversity amongst pension providers and avoiding a ‘race to the bottom’.

In practice, many millions of workers already face charges well below the charge cap, and automatic enrolment remains a hugely attractive way of saving for retirement. With employee contributions benefiting from tax relief and often matched by employer contributions, the current system is providing good value for money for the vast majority of pensions savers.”

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby notes that the move could just be a “stay of execution” though, as the Government has said there will be a “much clearer case for change” come 2020.