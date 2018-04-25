Govt to face questions if cold-call ban not in place by June

The government has given reassurances a ban on cold calling will be in place by June.

Yesterday, economic secretary to the treasury John Glen repeated the government’s intention to introduce a cold-call ban as soon as possible.

During the third reading of the Financial Guidance and Claims Bill, Glen said Clause 9, introduced by the government, allows it to move quickly and ban pension cold calling.

Clause 9 allows the secretary of state to make regulations prohibiting unsolicited direct marketing relating to pensions.

It also says if the power is not exercised by June, the secretary of state must explain to parliament why this is the case.

Glen said: “The government’s new clause has a wide scope, which means that we can ban all pensions-related calls.

“Crucially, we do not need to wait for advice from the guidance body before we implement a ban, so we can make good on our commitment to ban pensions cold calling quickly.

“I hope the fact I will have to lay a statement before both Houses if we have not laid regulations before parliament by June will reassure honourable members on that point.”

Reacting to Clause 9 and other amendments to the bill, shadow work and pensions secretary Jack Dromey said: “The government’s commitment to ban pensions cold calling from June is a necessary and wholly welcome step…Its approach has been constructive. Together, we have come a very long way, but I hope it will go just that little bit further.

“Our amendments would tighten the provisions around the ban and ensure it is fit for purpose. The dual additions of making it an offence to use the information obtained through cold calling and conferring functions on to the FCA would mean that the ban could be much tighter and more effective.”