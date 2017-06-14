Govt appoints new housing minister

The Government has appointed Alok Sharma as the new housing minister, replacing Gavin Barwell.

Sharma was previously minister for Asia and the Pacific at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Barwell lost his seat to Labour in the general election last week. He had held the role of housing minister since Theresa May became Prime Minister last summer.

He has since been appointed as May’s chief of staff, after aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill quit following the election result.

Barwell previously held the Croydon Central seat, which was won by Labour candidate Sarah Jones.

The Cabinet has largely remained in tact following the election, with Chancellor Philip Hammond and Brexit secretary David Davis keeping their roles.

New appointments include former Work and Pensions secretary Damian Green being promoted to first secretary of state, with former chief secretary to the Treasury David Gauke becoming the new Work and Pensions secretary.