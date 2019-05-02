Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Govt accused of ‘sneaking out’ pensions tax figures

By
db pension rights
Steve Webb

Former pensions minister Steve Webb has accused the government of “sneaking out” new figures that show pensioners are paying more income tax on their pensions than previously thought.

Earlier this week HM Revenue and Customs published annual figures showing pensioners paid £17.9bn in income tax on their pensions in 2016/17 and £18.4bn in 2017/18.

But Webb, who is now director of policy at Royal London, points out that HMRC has changed the way it measures the tax.

Instead of using a sample survey, the figures are now based on “real time information” supplied by pension schemes.

Webb adds what the explanation did not say is that though the method is more reliable method, it adds around £4bn per year to the estimated amount of income tax being paid by pensioners.

He says this was initially spotted by Centre of Policy Studies research fellow Michael Johnson, who pointed out the discrepancy when the figures for 2016/17 were last published in February 2018.

These reported pensioners had only paid £13.5bn – over £4bn less than is now estimated.

Webb says: “It is outrageous that the government has sneaked out these massive revisions to the figures for the amount that pensioners pay in tax without any comment.

“It turns out that pensioners are paying more than £4bn extra in tax on their pensions than the government previously admitted.

“It is clear that pensioners who have worked hard and saved hard are putting billions extra back into the economy through the tax on their pensions.

“The revised figures also show that the cost of tax relief on pension contributions is much lower than thought.  The chancellor must now revisit any thought of cutting help for pensions in the Budget later in the year.”

Recommended
5

SJP inflows dip but firm continues surge passed £100bn

Net inflows at St James’s Place dipped slightly in the first quarter of 2019, but the wealth manager continues to grow assets beyond the £100bn mark. Results released this morning show that net inflows for the three months to the end of March were £2.2bn, down from £2.6bn in the same quarter a year earlier. […]

Crowd-of-people-masses-700.jpg

Three million missing out on workplace pension contributions

Steve Webb, Director of Policy and External Communications, Royal London  New analysis by mutual insurer Royal London has found that over three million people working for larger employers are failing to take up around £2bn a year which their employers have offered to contribute to their workplace pension schemes. In many workplaces, workers pay a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Editor’s note: Disclosure is key when it comes to conflicts

Picking investments is, I am reliably informed, a frighteningly tricky business. It’s why more and more advisers are choosing to “leave it to the professionals”, as it were, and focus on financial planning. That, or join a firm with a tightly restricted panel to choose from. But there are still a vast number who aren’t, […]

Aegon boosts ESG team with global hires

Aegon Asset Management has appointed European Investment Bank exec Brunno Maradei to head its environmental, social and governance operations globally. The position will begin immediately and be based in The Hague. Maradei will manage team responsible for stewardship and voting, ESG integration and reporting support and advice as well as development and maintenance of AAM’s […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 2nd May 2019 at 10:06 am

    Which, I suggest, confirms my view that the central exchequer could, were the government so minded, afford to issue enhanced yield gilts, available exclusively to annuity providers, as a mechanism by which rates could be raised, thereby increasing the amounts of spendable and taxable income flowing into the economy. Millions, perhaps tens of millions, of retirees would benefit.

  2. Jane Davies 2nd May 2019 at 11:07 am

    It’s a bit rich for Webb to criticize the government for being sneeky. When he was pensions minister what did he do to make life better for seniors? He messed up the state pension so that now the oldest receive less than those who are now on his ‘new system’ even though they have paid NI contributions for more years in order to qualify for a state pension and broke his promise to unfreeze the state pensions for those seniors unlucky enough to retire to a ‘wrong country’. Pot and kettles black spring to mind.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com