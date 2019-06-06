Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Government bailout money for Northern Rock finally repaid

By

UK Asset Resolution has sold two mortgage portfolios to Citi, meaning that the taxpayer-funded loan of nearly £50bn extended to help ease the impact of the financial crisis will soon be repaid to the treasury.

UKAR was formed nearly a decade ago to hold loans extended by Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley, which were both nationalised as the financial crisis took hold.

It has been selling bundles of mortgage loans to private equity buyers since, with the last two packages going for £4.9bn.

The holding company says that there will be no changes to the terms and conditions of these latest to be sold, totalling around 66,000 owner-occupier loans, and that borrowers’ ability to remortgage will not be affected.

UKAR chief executive Ian Hares comments: “This is a significant step in the reduction and simplification of our balance sheet.

“We are now focussed on releasing the government from its remaining investment in NRAM and Bradford & Bingley plc.”

Recommended

CPS(Cyber Physical System) conceptual abstract image visual, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things

Investment Association to include ETFs in sectors

Trade body the Investment Association will include exchange traded funds in its sectors. The ETFs will be placed within the existing IA sectors, which will enable comparison between open ended funds by dividing them into groups of similar funds based on factors such as asset class, investment strategy and geographical region. Investors and their advisers […]
4

Investors weigh up next steps after Woodford suspension

Neil Woodford’s flagship Woodford Equity Income fund has suspended dealing in shares with immediate effect. The announcement yesterday afternoon comes after the fund has been under scrutiny by industry experts in recent months due to rapid outflows and underperformance. The announcement says it is “in the best interest of all investors in the fund” to […]

Competition watchdog probes payday lender merger

The Competition and Markets Authority is to conduct an inquiry into whether a potential merger between sub-prime credit providers Provident Financial and Non-Standard Finance would lead to a less competitive marketplace. In an announcement today, the CMA says it is considering whether or not the merger would result in a “substantial lessening of competition” for […]

Dynamic Planner launches Mifid II reporting tool

Dynamic Planner has fully launched its Elements tool today which focuses on helping advisers with Mifid II charge disclosures. The tool is part of a three-year, £5m programme of upgrades from the business. The first stage of the programme was launched in January after 18 months of development and is the front runner in the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Tim Sargisson: Stop doing stuff you shouldn’t be

The recent survey from Nucleus showing that the number of advisers spending more than 40 per cent of their time on admin has tripled in a year should worry us all. Clients do not pay fees for advisers to deal with paperwork, so working two days out of five for free is not good business. […]

1825 plots £30m purchase of Grant Thornton advice arm

Standard Life Aberdeen’s national advice arm 1825 is in talks to acquire Grant Thornton’s advice business for £30m, according to reports. Sky News reports that the Edinburgh-headquartered 1825 will see 30 new IFAs come under its banner if the deal goes ahead. It adds that GT is looking to sell on its advice arm to […]

Gabriela Strug: Casting a wide net is key to recruiting fresh advisers

As the FCA looks at the impacts of the RDR and Financial Advice Market Review, the industry has been quick to remark that the regulations have played a strong part in widening the advice gap. However, the increased focus on professional standards has seen financial planning as a career become more appealing to a wider […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com