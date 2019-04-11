Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Good governance – a key differentiator

Good governance of multi-asset portfolios is increasingly important. However, the complexity of the process is increasing. Here Ciaran Mulligan, Head of Investment Manager Oversight, shares his views on how quantitative and qualitative approaches could complement each other. One of the key aspect he discusses is, not to overlook the overall economic factors at play and how they may have helped or impacted performance of a manager.

Defining mandates

Taking a disciplined approach to investment is paramount to generating sustainable and increasingly superior returns in the long run, amidst challenging markets and regulatory environments. The Investment Manager Oversight team, part of the M&G Prudential Treasury and Investment Office, focus on ensuring a disciplined approach is applied by the investment managers who manage money on behalf of Prudential UK. The Manager Oversight team is responsible for the oversight of £135bn AUM within the With-Profits book and over 400 retail and corporate Unit-Linked funds.

Many of these managers are running segregated mandates rather than funds. This is a feature that Ciaran, believes is at the heart of PruFund’s success. Running these well-defined segregated mandates allows an element of control; through the team’s rigorous manager selection programme, they are able to identify the key skillsets of managers and subsequently design mandates and tailor benchmarks that will allow alpha to come through in a specific way.

Know your manager

“Certain managers might be adapt at picking stocks within a sector; they will differentiate between companies like Amazon and Apple, between Apple and Google relatively successfully. Other managers might shy away from that approach, but have a good understanding of what’s driving the macro economy, and understanding that they need to do to tilt their portfolio accordingly i.e. toward tech stocks or financial stocks, given the context of the environment that we’re in.” In understanding these characteristics, the team can allocate risk budgets to more skilful managers or actually tilt portfolios to benefit from these individual manager skills.

There is a continuous circle of understanding the manager, selecting the manager and then ensuring that they’re performing in line with expectations. As part of this, understanding the balance between quantitative and qualitative research is a powerful tool that can be used both to understand performance and unlock constructive predictive insight.

Governance Framework:

Blend of quantitative & qualitative

 “We spend a lot of time looking at quantitative output, making sure that managers results are  within our tolerances and expectations, both from a risk and a performance perspective. It’s key that when something is awry our qualitative research kicks in to understand if managers have deviated away from a pre-set process.”

This helps understand the performance in the context of the environment that they have performed in and, aided by scenario testing different managers in a range of environments, allows predictions of performance streams in the future.

If a fund manager performs poorly, the team will use this context to understand what has generated that underperformance. As Mulligan acknowledges, “we’ve just come out of a long, protected period of value managers being unrewarded for their approach to investing”.  That’s not to say that all of these managers are poor managers but again we must ensure managers don’t hide behind this excuse. Whilst the team will never try to redefine a manager’s investment philosophy, they will work with managers to help improve their portfolio construction skillset or attitudes towards risk in order to maximise the potential for positive performance to manifest itself.

A differentiator between the Manager Oversight team’s process from other multi-asset providers in the market is their attitude towards biases. The process of picking and assessing managers is inevitably subject to some bias, whether it be conscious or subconscious. However, rather than suppressing those biases, Mulligan notes that there is value in being cognisant of them:

“What we try to do is not to ignore those biases, but to accept that they’re there and to understand that the decisions we make are influenced by those biases and to adjust accordingly in terms of our daily process”.

Evolution continues

With rapid globalisation and digitalisation in today’s age, being able to adapt to change is more important than ever. Prudential has benefited from these new ideas over the years of running multi-asset portfolios; however, as more esoteric asset classes emerge it is imperative that manager’s skill sets are well understood. This involves continual improvement of quantitative analysis (through alternative metrics, systems and quantitative techniques) alongside redefining and reassessing qualitative approaches to draw rational conclusions. As Mulligan concludes “changing our attitudes and our methods going forward is a key evolution of a manager research process” and is vital for the successful expansion into new areas.

Find out more about M&G Prudential T&IO, how they manage money and the processes and controls in place to help meet fund objectives.

Recommended

Chris-Evans-seated-in-boardroom-in-2014-700.jpg

Retirement Advantage chief steps aside amid raft of board changes

Retirement Advantage group chief executive Chris Evans is to step aside at the start of May Evans will make way for chief operating officer Craig Fazzini-Jones after nearly 10 years at the head of provider, but will retain non-executive roles within the group. Retirement Advantage chairman William Proby said Evans’ leadership had helped the firm […]
1

FCA: ‘Streamlined advice’ can’t duck suitability rules

The FCA has warned firms offering “streamlined advice” they cannot shirk their responsibilities over suitability. The regulator also urges advisers to monitor clients receiving a streamlined service so they can step in if any are receiving unsuitable recommendations. In a guidance consultation published this morning, the regulator sets out its expectations for streamlined advice, where […]

Holman-Mel
7

Mel Holman: Are critical yields a waste of time?

Not long ago, if a client had asked a firm to help them transfer from a defined benefit pension scheme, most would be turned away. The introduction of pension freedoms has turned that trend on its head, with many firms now fearing that not considering a DB transfer would result in a client complaint further […]

Tax year-end planning for annual allowance

Last tax year-end there was a lot to think about in relation to planning. The introduction of the tapered annual allowance and the implications of moving to a fixed pension input period, the reduction in the lifetime allowance and potentially applying for protection, and the concern about changes to tax relief, to name a few. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Richard Buxton: Yet deeper into the looking glass

It is clear that 10 years on from the global financial crisis, we are a long way from back to normal A year ago, the US economy was on a tear, boosted by the sugar rush of Donald Trump’s tax cuts. China, on the other hand, was already slowing materially in response to the authorities’ […]

Can small advice businesses really guarantee continuity?

A period of poor health could cause headaches for smaller firms. Here, four experts reveal how they maintain business continuity Clients who are advised by firms in a network often have the assurance that a planner will always be on hand if theirs is unavailable. But what about firms where there might not be another […]

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Brewin Dolphin poaches Coutts wealth manager for West End team

Brewin Dolphin has appointed Anthony Rawlinson as wealth director for its West End team. Rawlinson is the fifth recent appointment after a wave of new hires into the “1762 from Brewin Dolphin” financial planning proposition. Rawlinson joined Brewin Dolphin from Coutts & Co, where he worked as a discretionary portfolio manager for seven years. Before […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com