Goldman Sachs plans robo-adviser launch

Goldman Sachs is planning to launch a robo-adviser to cater to the “mass affluent”, according to a job listing on its website.

The job listing, which states that the role will sit within the asset management division, was posted online on Monday, according to Reuters.

With the title of Digital Advise Solutions experience developer, the advert says the New York-based candidate will be responsible for building an “automated digital advice platform” to cover the mass affluent market.

Goldman Sachs traditionally caters to ultra-high net worth individuals, with its US-based private wealth division typically catering to families with upwards of $50m.

However, it recently acquired GE Capital’s online bank and online retirement savings platform Honest Dollar in a push to broaden its customer base and last year moved into consumer lending.