Goldman Sachs loses ESG research director to T. Rowe Price

T. Rowe Price has hired Maria Elena Drew from Goldman Sachs Asset Management as director of research, responsible investing, as it pushes forward with its focus on environmental, social and governance.

Drew is tasked with expanding the firm’s ESG research capabilities and incorporating the results into T. Rowe’s investment decisions. She will work alongside Donna Anderson, head of corporate governance, and together with the investment teams.

Based in London, Drew will report to Rob Sharps, group chief investment officer and co-head of global equity.

At GSAM Drew spent nine years as an equity analyst, portfolio manager and ESG specialist.

Rob Sharps says: “Environmental, social and governance factors are important in any comprehensive investment research process. We are pleased to have someone of Maria’s calibre and experience on our team to further develop and integrate ESG considerations into our investment process.”