Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Nutmeg sells stake to Goldman Sachs in Â£45m funding round

By

Nutmeg has secured £45m in the latest funding round led by Goldman Sachs and Convoy in the biggest robo-adviser funding round in Europe. The company will use the backing for its expansion to international market this year.

Nutmeg has received £116 million in investment since launch.

The company said the funding would be used for further product innovation and new features, but also investing in people and technology to enable partnerships for accelerated expansion in the UK and beyond.

Despite being the biggest Europe’s robo-adviser, Nutmeg reported £12.4m loses for 2017, a £9.4m from the year before.

The funding comes from the Goldman Sachs’ Principal Strategic Investments group. which invests in “fast-growing technology companies that are uniquely positioned to benefit from a deeper business relationship with Goldman Sachs.”

Can Nutmeg conquer advice?

Existing investor Convoy, the Hong Kong-based financial advisory firm, co-led the round as it looks to enhance the strategic partnership between the two firms ahead of expansion in Asia.

Nutmeg chief executive Martin Stead said the moment marked “Nutmeg’s transition from start-up to scale-up.”

Stead says: “We look forward to Goldman Sachs’ support and to exploring commercial collaboration opportunities that further accelerate our growth plans.”

“This funding also enables us to expand internationally, with our plug-and-play B2B expansion model, which leverages both our technology and investment capabilities, developed in this highly respected FCA-regulated market.

“We plan to launch with existing partners Convoy in Hong Kong this year.”

Convoy head of venture capital Michael Yap says: “We welcome the addition of Goldman Sachs as a Nutmeg shareholder.”

Last fall, Nutmeg introduced a personal financial advice service. It also as a first UK robo-adviser launched environmental, social and governance ratings for its entire portfolio range and 10 risk-based socially responsible portfolios late last year.

Recommended

Timmins-Matt-SimplyBiz-2015
1

Matt Timmins: Too few demonstrate competency beyond CPD

The CII’s new reassessment exam has increased focus on how advisers maintain competency, yet just 57 per cent follow a process Each month, our New Model Business Academy surveys its members on hot topics. With the recent introduction of a reassessment exam from the Chartered Insurance Institute and FCA, last month we looked at the […]

What financial advisers really want in a job offer

Career opportunities are being spurned, despite the lure of big-money bonuses Despite offers of increasingly large pay packets and bonus incentives, advisers are frequently turning away from job opportunities where the company will not make sure the culture fits their need, according to a new white paper. Alex Russon, managing consultant at Heat Recruitment, which […]

3D illustration of Ribs - Part of Human Skeleton.
21

Calls to change lifetime allowance for doctors ‘will fall on deaf ears’

Quilter has hit out at the possibility of changing the pension rules for doctors, saying the Treasury will not support separate provisions for different professions. In response to discussions between health secretary Matt Hancock and the Treasury last week around a potential exemption to standard lifetime allowance rules, Quilter pensions expert Ian Browne says arguments for […]

Tapering of annual allowance â€“ adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Auto enrolment â€“ so far so good?

Jamie Clark – Business Development Manager The recent report from the Pensions Policy Institute demonstrates the sheer scale of auto-enrolment so far and what we can expect in the future. We’ve pulled out the key information to save you reading the full report. Auto enrolment in numbers Sources: Pensions Policy Institute, The Future Book: Unravelling […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

How advisers invest: â€˜Itâ€™s best to leave investment and stock picking to the expertsâ€™

Beaufort Financial’s Nottingham director Gurmit Nahal on why she outsources investment management and how it enables her to focus on holistic financial planning and strategic oversight of portfolios Do you take care of your investment management in-house, outsource it to a third party or combine both approaches? Why do you do it that way?We outsource […]

Five minutes with…Balance Wealth’s Rebecca Aldridge

Ahead of her appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive this April, CISI award winner Rebecca Aldridge looks at making numbers more exciting and getting advisers and fund managers on the same page What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today? Over-doing disclosure. Well-intentioned […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.Â  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email:Â customerservices@moneymarketing.com