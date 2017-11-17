Money Marketing

Goldman chief executive calls for second Brexit referendum

By

Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein has called for the UK to hold a second Brexit referendum.

The boss of the world’s largest bank has made several veiled swipes at Brexit on social media over the last month, but in a Tweet on Thursday afternoon Blankfein was more explicit.

He said: “Here in UK, lots of hand-wringing from CEOs over #Brexit. Better sense of the tough and risky road ahead.

“Reluctant to say, but many wish for a confirming vote on a decision so monumental and irreversible. So much at stake, why not make sure consensus still there?”

His negative take on the UK’s vote to leave the European Union comes as the Bank of England highlights how the chasm between the City and UK households has impacted its monetary policy through the exchange rate.

Earlier this week Blankfein took to the social media platform to praise City of London-rival Paris, even mentioning the food in a possible slight against the UK’s culinary reputation.

He has also mentioned in a previous Tweet that he will be spending more time in Frankfurt, which has also been seeking to lure banks from London.

Brexit isn’t the only victim of Blankfein’s tweets. During the solar eclipse in August, the chief executive Tweeted he wished the moon wasn’t the only thing casting a shadow across the US, in reference to president Donald Trump.

  1. Neil Liversidge 17th November 2017 at 12:06 pm

    This is news? ‘Goldman boss ruthlessly pursues self-interest’ – that’s news. Actually, it isn’t because it’s what Goldman does all the time. Read ‘Too Big to Fail’ or ‘When Genius Failed’ for the story on how Goldilocks screws the world.

  2. Ken Durkin 17th November 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Now that we are not having much success in negotiating a worse deal with the EU than our current deal we need another referendum to confirm that we still want a worse deal or better still, that we prefer a complete collapse of our economy, the independence of Scotland and strife over the Irish border.

  3. Philip Dodd 17th November 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Enjoy your cuisses de grenouilles and sauerkraut, Lloyd, as it may be a precursor to humble pie.

