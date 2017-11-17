Goldman chief executive calls for second Brexit referendum

Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein has called for the UK to hold a second Brexit referendum.

The boss of the world’s largest bank has made several veiled swipes at Brexit on social media over the last month, but in a Tweet on Thursday afternoon Blankfein was more explicit.

He said: “Here in UK, lots of hand-wringing from CEOs over #Brexit. Better sense of the tough and risky road ahead.

“Reluctant to say, but many wish for a confirming vote on a decision so monumental and irreversible. So much at stake, why not make sure consensus still there?”

His negative take on the UK’s vote to leave the European Union comes as the Bank of England highlights how the chasm between the City and UK households has impacted its monetary policy through the exchange rate.

Earlier this week Blankfein took to the social media platform to praise City of London-rival Paris, even mentioning the food in a possible slight against the UK’s culinary reputation.

He has also mentioned in a previous Tweet that he will be spending more time in Frankfurt, which has also been seeking to lure banks from London.

Brexit isn’t the only victim of Blankfein’s tweets. During the solar eclipse in August, the chief executive Tweeted he wished the moon wasn’t the only thing casting a shadow across the US, in reference to president Donald Trump.