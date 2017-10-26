Money Marketing

The global nature of sterling credit markets

Shalin Shah of Royal London Asset Management

It is widely perceived that credit markets need to diversify beyond traditional sterling credit investments. However, in our latest article Fund Manager, Shalin Shah explains that the sterling credit market is already well diversified across the global spectrum and highlights why global investment purely for diversification purposes is a flawed notion.

Read the article here

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

