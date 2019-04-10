Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Global growth forecast cut to lowest level since crisis

By

Trade tensions, rising debt levels and the threat of a mismanaged Brexit have all led the International Monetary Fund to cut its forecast for global growth to its joint lowest level since the financial crisis.

The Times reports that the world growth estimate for 2019 is now 3.3 per cent, down from the 3.5 per cent set out in January.

In 2018, global growth came in at 3.6 per cent, a level the IMF expects the world economy to reach again in 2020.

Ahead of this week’s spring meeting, India, Brazil and Mexico have all had their growth forecasts lowered since the previous January estimates, as well as every advanced economy in the G7 group of nations, with 0.5 percentage points knocked off Germany and Italy.

The UK will be the fourth fastest growing G7 economy on the predictions. The UK’s growth estimate was revised down 0.3 percentage points to 1.2 per cent.

The Times quotes IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath as saying: “One year ago economic activity was accelerating in almost all regions of the world and the global economy was projected to grow at 3.9 per cent in 2018 and 2019.

“One year later, much has changed. The escalation of US-China trade tensions, macroeconomic stress in Argentina and Turkey, disruptions to the auto sector in Germany, tighter credit policies in China and financial tightening in the larger advanced economies have all contributed to a significantly weakened global expansion.”

Recommended
4

Collapsed Sipp firm’s 3,600 creditors could wait years for redress

Over 3,500 unsecured creditors who lost money with collapsed Lifetime Sipp Company will take “several years” to resolve according to an administrator’s report. The report on Companies House from 2 April sheds light on how difficult it is proving to handle 3,600 unsecured creditor claims valued at £56.5m: “There continues to be significant delays in […]
4

Society must confront ‘financial shame’ says SFGB chief

Single Financial Guidance Body chairman Hector Sants says “society must confront financial shame” in a keynote address to delegates at a conference today. He explained how the guidance body will look to boost financial awareness across the country at a Pensions Management Institute conference in London. He said it will launch a consultation next Monday […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Need guaranteed, increasing retirement income? This may be the answer

It’s well known that people tend to become more financially conservative the closer they are to retirement, and grow increasingly cautious with their pension savings. At that point the focus is often more about protecting accrued savings rather than building funds for retirement. This has become even more topical after pension freedoms were introduced in […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Liontrust and Frenkel Topping post asset growth

Liotrust saw its net inflows more than double year on year in the first quarter, despite a “challenging time, with negative retail fund flows across the UK industry”. The asset manager saw £581m in flows into its funds in Q1, compared £255m in the same period in 2018, Record annual flows of £1.8bn helped Liontrust’s […]

FCA warns insurance firms over value for money

Insurers’ manufacturing, sales and distribution approaches can lead customers to buy inappropriate products, pay excessive prices, or receive poor service, the FCA has warned. In a paper this morning, the FCA highlights that distribution chains can involve multiple parties and, because of the way each is paid, consumers end up paying a higher price – […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com