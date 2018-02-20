Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Global equity market views

Will Kenney, Senior Fund Manager presents the latest video update from our Global Equity team. Will discusses the economic factors that are emerging and how these are impacting their outlook.

Watch the video here.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Recommended

1

UK looks to align City regulations with EU in Brexit talks

The UK is set to argue the case for “mutual recognition” of financial services rules in Brexit negotiations with the EU, with Chancellor Philip Hammond tipped to endorse the proposals in a speech next week. The Brexit plans, which are reportedly backed by the government and the Bank of England, would provide an alternative “equivalence” […]

Pensions-savings-retirement-piggy bank

Aviva scores another bulk annuity deal in new growth strategy

Aviva has secured the latest deal in its bit to write more bulk annuity business. A decade after two financial support directions were imposed, the Sea Containers 1983 Pension Scheme has been insured by Aviva in a bulk annuity deal. Aviva’s £187m buy-out will allow trustees to secure benefits in access of Pension Protection Fund […]

Construction Building 480
1

FCA: British Steel complainants should discuss options with FOS

The FCA has urged those with complaints over the British Steel Pension Scheme to discuss how to proceed with the Financial Ombudsman Service after one of the advice firms at the centre of the scandal filed for liquidation. Yesterday, the Financial Services Compensation Scheme said that it was preparing to declare Active Wealth in default, […]

Sustainable investing 2018

RLAM’s Head of Sustainable Investments, Mike Fox highlights what he believes will be the key sustainable investment themes in 2018. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Phil Wickenden: Can you manage competing retirement income objectives?

Almost three years on from the start of the pension freedoms, people approaching retirement are looking for the most effective and efficient way to use the flexibility, while also balancing the various risks that come with this freedom of choice. While there are undoubtedly many opportunities, there are also challenges for both clients and their […]

Lighthouse cashes in as advice profits spike

Lighthouse has increased its pre-tax profits by nearly a third from £1.9m to £2.5m, according to annual results published this morning. The AIM listed firm attributed much of this performance to its advice arm – Lighthouse Financial Advice – doing better than expected. It generated significantly higher gross revenues than targeted and retained a greater […]

The Big Interview: Ex-Skandia boss Peter Mann on why humans will beat artificial intelligence

Financial services veteran Peter Mann famously reserved a chair at board meetings to represent the client, his view being the only thing that really matters is whether they have been served. Although he winces at being described as client-centric, the ex-Skandia chief executive and Old Mutual Wealth vice chairman’s focus on the customer extends to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment