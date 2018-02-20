Global equity market views

Will Kenney, Senior Fund Manager presents the latest video update from our Global Equity team. Will discusses the economic factors that are emerging and how these are impacting their outlook.

Watch the video here.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.