Global equities monthly views

Will Kenney, Senior Fund Manager, presents the latest update from our Global Equities team. He reflects on world stock markets and the impact on share prices, considering value opportunities through the Corporate Life Cycle and examining the challenges of excess supply. He focuses on examples of how the team’s quantitative tools and investment process have helped them to identify opportunities.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Will Kenney

Senior Fund Manager

