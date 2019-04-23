Global equities monthly views

Will Kenney, Senior Fund Manager, presents the latest update from our Global Equities team. He reflects on world stock markets and the impact on share prices, considering value opportunities through the Corporate Life Cycle and examining the challenges of excess supply. He focuses on examples of how the team’s quantitative tools and investment process have helped them to identify opportunities.

Watch the video here

Will Kenney

Senior Fund Manager