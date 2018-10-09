Global equities monthly views video

Peter Rutter, Head of Equities at Royal London Asset Management, outlines some interesting market dynamics. He explores why emerging markets stocks have tended to underperform developed equity markets so far this year and he highlights the increasing valuation differentials between growth and value stocks. Both dynamics lead the investment team to identify emerging markets and value stock opportunities in this environment.
