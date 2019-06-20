Money Marketing
Global equities monthly views video

Will Kenney, Senior Fund Manager, presents the latest video update from our global equities team. Will discusses the importance of value and highlights the growth/value conundrum facing investors. With this trend likely to continue, Will explains how the team’s established stock picking process aims to navigate this issue and uncover investment opportunities.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Will Kenney

Senior Fund Manager

Money Marketing

FCA transparency guru backs contingent charging ban

Investment fees campaigner Chris Sier says he is backing a ban on contingent charging. His comments follow calls by work and pensions select committee chair Frank Field MP for the practice, where adviser charges vary based on whether a particular recommendation is given, to be prohibited. In an interview with Money Marketing, Sier notes the […]

