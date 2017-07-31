Global and corporate bond funds in vogue in June

The Global and Sterling Corporate Bond sectors topped sector sales among advisers in June, according to FundsNetwork data.

All three Mixed Investment sectors featured in the top 10 bestselling sectors, while Japan was the only regional sector to feature.

Fundsmith Equity and Lindsell Train UK Equity Income featured among the top-five most popular funds, although Purisima Global Total Return topped the list and no funds from Woodford managed to make the top 10.

Fidelity Cash and Aberdeen Sterling Short Corporate Bond rounded out the top five.

The £2.5bn Purisima fund has delivered 7.6 per cent over the last six months compared to 7.2 per cent in the Global sector and 19.5 per cent over the last year compared to 17.9 per cent in the sector.

FundsNetwork head of sales Paul Richards says: “As markets continue to hover near record highs and as Brexit negotiations continue to rumble on there are no shortage of things to keep investors on their toes over the coming months.

“With this in mind, we could see further demand for assets that offer diversification benefits or perhaps even more defensive assets such as fixed income.”

The Aberdeen Sterling Short Corporate Bond fund launched last October, aiming to attract £100m in the first year.

It has returned 1.4 per cent in the last six months compared to 4.6 per cent in the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector.

Top 10 adviser sales by sector via FundsNetwork

Rank Sector Name 1 Global 2 £ Corporate Bond 3 Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares 4 Japan 5 Volatility Managed 6 £ Strategic Bond 7 Global Bonds 8 Short Term Money Market 9 Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares 10 Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares

Top 10 adviser sales by fund via FundsNetwork