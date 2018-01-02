Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Give non-advised clients a ‘cooling off’ period after freedoms, LEBC says

By
LEBC public policy director Kay Ingram

Consumers taking their money under the pension freedoms without advice should be given a month ‘cooling off’ period while they take guidance, national advice firm LEBC argues.

The firm has expressed concerns that consumers may not fully recognise the need for sustainable income management and the implications of withdrawal rates as they become aware of the benefits of exercising freedoms.

Responding to the FCA’s work on the pension freedoms, LEBC said it has “called for those who have not taken regulated advice (30 per cent of those exercising pension freedoms) to be given a 30 day cooling off period and referred to a guidance service to give them pause to reflect on their decision before it is too late to reverse it.”

LEBC director of public policy Kay Ingram notes that many advisers will offer initial consultations for these clients without charging a fee.

She says: “Ideally a fixed fee for the second stage of advice should be charged, regardless of the outcome of the advice, that ensures impartiality on the part of the adviser.”

Recommended

10

How do we solve the unregulated investments problem?

At our recent Money Marketing In Focus conference, the FCA and Financial Services Compensation Scheme shared a stage to talk about the fallout from the freedoms and where we go from here. It is clear the advisers in the audience were focused on one in issue in particular: how unregulated investments are treated. FSCS chief […]

Raven-Brian-Tavistock-2014.jpg

Tavistock proposes plan to cut £22m deficit to pay dividends

Tavistock Investments has proposed a plan to reduce its current £22.3m deficit so it can pay dividends to shareholders. In a stock exchange announcement this morning, the consolidator says it can’t currently pay dividends because of a profit and loss account deficit of £22.3m as at the end of September. The negative reserves are a […]

FCA logo new 620x430.jpg
9

FCA to investigate adviser platform choice

The FCA is to review how advisers choose their platform and whether platforms are competing to attract advisers rather than improve client service. The regulator has published its terms of reference for its platforms market study, which will look at whether platforms aid good investor decisions and whether they offer value for money. The market […]

UK Equity Income

Martin Cholwill considers how Brexit is weighing on the UK market. He explores how recent political developments could impact longer-term economic trends and ultimately UK equity investors, outlining the approach he is taking in this uncertain environment. Read more here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Piggy-Bank-Savings-UK-700x450.jpg

DB liabilities pass £700 billion for FTSE 100

The funding liabilities for defined benefit pension schemes at FTSE 100 companies rose to £705 billion by the end of last year according to research by JLT Employee Benefits. JLT’s report, based on the IAS19 numbers disclosed in an organisation’s most recently published annual report and accounts, found that only 19 FTSE 100 firms still provide a […]

Bellpenny set to ditch branding following Ascot Lloyd merger

Advice firm consolidator Bellpenny is set to ditch its branding following its merger with Ascot Lloyd last year. Money Marketing understands the new identity will be under the Ascot Lloyd brand, despite initial claims last year that both companies and Bellpenny’s independent advice arm, BIA Financial Planning, would keep their own branding. The company would not […]

FOS orders compensation over Harlequin pension transfer

The Financial Ombudsman Service has ordered IFA firm Sussex Independent Financial Advisers to compensate a client for advising them to transfer their pension into a Sipp set up to invest in Harlequin. The decision concerns a client referred to as Mrs S, who complained about the advice she received in 2009 to move her pension […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. David Bennett 2nd January 2018 at 9:50 am

    If they took the money out without advice, is a cooling off period going to change anything.

Leave a comment