Gilt corner: Shouts of ‘may’day from the Bank

Craig Inches, Head of Short Rates and Cash at Royal London Asset Management, comments on the latest talk of interest rate movements in the UK and how this is impacting our government bond fund positioning. He also looks towards Europe and how easy monetary conditions and low rates here could be set to dominate for some time to come.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

SJP funds pass £85bn on ‘strong client retention’

St James’ Place’s funds under management have passed the £85bn mark as the firm boasts “continued strong retention of client funds”. In a trading update this morning, the firm says funds under management have risen 14 per cent since the start of the year to reach £85.7bn, with net inflows of £6.7bn in 2017 to […]

Youngest PFS fellow finds new advice firm

The youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society has moved to a new advice firm. Vito Faircloth gained the accolade last year at the age of just 22. He became level four qualified in August 2015 before taking additional exams with the professional body. Chief executive Keith Richards described the achievement as “truly remarkable”. […]

Directors disqualified over fine wine investment scam

Two company directors have been disqualified for a combined 20 years after running a fine wine investment scam that lost investors nearly £1m. An Insolvency Service investigation found that Crimson Fine Wines cold-called customers and then did not purchase or allocate wines to those who had paid for their investments. The investment scheme offered investors […]

Bonds in 2017: Stick or twist?

Royal London Asset Management Bond Fund Managers Paola Binns and Craig Inches look at why short duration could be a key tactic for fixed income investors during 2017. Read the full article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors […]

Swing pricing dampens outflows in underperforming funds

New analysis reveals swing pricing dampens outflows in underperforming funds as Vanguard and Jupiter become the latest asset managers to introduce the pricing model. In addition, swing pricing has a limited effect during stress episodes despite liquidity mismatch being one of the issues the model aims to address, the Bank of International Settlements research says. Swing pricing […]

Providers must pass the personality test

When examining the impact of brand, advisers have a far higher propensity to do business with providers and platforms they regard as “warm and personable”. There is no point in dismissing this as fluffy bunny nonsense; hard data from our Adviser Influence Guide has uncovered the influence of personality on adviser behaviour. From a brand […]

