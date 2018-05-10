Money Marketing
Gilt corner: the Bank risks looking rudderless on rates

After the release of a weak Q1 GDP number it seems there is now almost no chance of a May rate hike.

Craig Inches, Head of Rates and Cash at Royal London Asset Management shares his thoughts on what has been a volatile quarter for markets and how he believes the Bank of England could be left looking rudderless if they miss their chance to raise rates again.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.4 billion of assets (as at 31.03.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

