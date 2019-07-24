Money Marketing
Gilbert to step down from SLA board, reports say

Aberdeen Gilbert Martin Gilbert 700x450Veteran fund manager Martin Gilbert is to step down from the board of Standard Life Aberdeen to take up a role as the chairman of a digital bank Revolut, according to the Financial Times.

Gilbert helped found Aberdeen Asset Management and shared chief executive duties with Keith Skeoch after the firm’s merger with Standard Life.

He stepped down from the co-chief executive role at Standard Life Aberdeen earlier this year, becoming vice chairman in March.

Gilbert’s decision to leave SLA is said to be influenced by the new UK Corporate Governance code, according to which full-time executive directors should not take on “more than one non-executive directorship in a FTSE 100 company or other significant appointment”.

An SLA spokesman says: “Standard Life Aberdeen notes the recent media speculation regarding Martin Gilbert, vice chairman of Standard Life Aberdeen. This speculation is inaccurate.

If the company had any announcements to make as regards its executive team then it would do so through the proper channels.”

Money Marketing

