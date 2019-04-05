Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Getting to grips with more stringent whistleblower rules

By

The protections afforded to whistleblowers continue to be a key priority for the FCA, with new guidance published setting out its minimum standards and examples of best practice.

Finance professionals should take time now to ensure their internal policies do not fall foul of the guidance. Employers need to be confident their investigation processes are up to scratch and that they are adopting a robust and consistent approach to dealing with concerns.

If firms do not undertake this exercise now, they run the risk of falling victim to regulatory enforcement action, including substantial fines.

Why firms must get the whistleblowing balance right

Employers have long been aware of the importance of offering adequate protection and support to whistleblowers. Nevertheless, the newly-published guidance is to be commended for offering clarity on the steps firms should take.

Firms are now required to do the following as a minimum:

  • Appoint a whistleblowers’ champion to ensure senior management oversight of the integrity, independence and effectiveness of the firm’s arrangements
  • Implement clear guidance on preventing retaliation against those who blow the whistle
  • Provide investigators with guidance on how to protect a whistleblower’s confidentiality and how to assess the seriousness of whistleblowing reports
  • Make clear to staff that raising a concern with the FCA/PRA is not conditional on a report first being made using the firm’s internal arrangements
  • Prepare a report (at least annually) to the firm’s governing body on the operation and effectiveness of its whistleblowing systems and controls. This report needs to maintain the confidentiality of individual whistleblowers but should comment on any discernible trends, staff awareness of whistleblowing processes and the overall volume of reports made through whistleblowing reporting channels.

The FCA has also highlighted the following as examples of good whistleblowing practice:

  • Proactively updating whistleblowers about action being taken following a report being made (although the FCA recognises there may be limits on the information that can be provided)
  • Non-executive directors being appointed as whistleblowers’ champions
  • Whistleblowing training being provided separately to managers and investigators, and to senior leadership teams involved in the assessment of cases
  • Monitoring employment records to identify any potential whistleblowing detriment (e.g. performance appraisals or bonus decisions).

These examples offer useful advice to employers seeking to ensure their policies are FCA compliant. Unfortunately, though, not all the changes are as welcome.

The guidance does not offer any comfort to firms struggling to strike the careful balance between ensuring their whistleblowing policies and procedures are FCA compliant and avoiding claims from employees made in bad faith.

Further, the FCA has now imposed tougher reporting requirements on firms, including an obligation to inform it where one loses a whistleblowing claim at the employment tribunal. Employment litigation is already complex and deep in technicalities, and it is likely there will be a substantial number of firms unknowingly breaking FCA guidelines in this respect.

FCA under fire for failing to track consumer outcomes

The new reporting obligation where claims are not successfully defended further raises the stakes of whistleblowing litigation.

The protection offered to whistleblowers is already significantly wider than that offered in other areas of employment law. The law was designed to protect individuals raising concerns genuinely in the public interest. It was introduced in recognition of shortcomings identified in national disasters such as Piper Alpha, the Herald Free Enterprise and the King Cross fire.

The statute implementing the changes into employment law is called The Public Interest Disclosure Act and the name of the law gives a clear indication as to how it was intended to apply. However, in practice the current law is so broad it can protect an individual raising concerns which only affect a small group of individuals or even just themselves.

This could include an individual who raises concerns about what many would consider to be entirely private matters, such as performance reviews, HR policies and procedures, bonus decisions and dismissals.

Unlike other employment rights, there is no minimum service period before a whistleblowing claim can be brought before the employment tribunal. Crucially, there is also no requirement for a disclosure to be made in good faith, which means one made with the motive of pressuring the employer not to dismiss, or to offer enhanced severance on an exit, is still protected.

It is therefore all too easy for disenchanted employees to abuse the system to strengthen their hand in employment negotiations.

Now more than ever there is a need to ensure adequate whistleblowing protection is in place to avoid unmeritorious claims and hefty fines. To minimise this risk, firms must ensure staff have clear guidance on how to raise and deal with whistleblowing claims confidentially and should also pay close attention to the updated reporting obligations.

David Ashmore is a whistleblowing expert and employment partner at global law firm Reed Smith

Recommended

Accountant jailed after regulator uncovers pension scheme fraud

An accountant who fraudulently took over £290,000 from a pension scheme has been jailed for more than three years. Roger Bessent was trustee and administrator for the Focusplay Retirement Benefit Scheme – the pension scheme for the accountancy business he was a director of. Savers’ money was transferred into new business ventures that he, his […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

What exactly is product innovation?

By Fiona Tait, Pensions Specialist Ros Altmann reportedly hoped for more product innovation following pension freedom¹ and, according to one poll, 66 per cent of advisers also believe that providers should be doing more². This article considers whether there is a real client need for new products, or whether we should be focusing our attention on efficient delivery […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Danby Bloch: The new tax year’s rates, reliefs and rules

Saturday 6 April heralds the start of a new tax year. Out with the old and in with the new rates, reliefs and rules. Tax planning is one of the aspects of advisers’ propositions that clients really value and are prepared to pay for, so make sure you are on top of the changes. The […]

SJP joins Protection Distribution Group

St. James’s Place Wealth Management has joined protection lobbying and standards body the Protection Distribution Group. The advice giant is the latest firm to sign up to the group, which was formed in 2016 to raise the profile of the protection industry and put forward positive suggestions for reform. Independent broker Essential Insurance has also […]

Collapsed DFM rescue plan sees 2,500 customers get money back

A rescue plan for collapsed discretionary fund manager Strand Capital has been approved by the High Court, under which “nearly all” of the 2,500 clients holding investments with Strand will have these returned to them in full. A note from administrators Smith and Williamson says that “in almost all cases” the costs have been borne […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com