George Osborne to join BlackRock

Former Chancellor George Osborne is set to join BlackRock, according to Sky News.
The position with the BlackRock Investment Institute would see him join his former economic adviser Rupert Harrison.
According to the Sky News report chief executive Larry Fink personally recruited Osborne.
While Osborne is still able to serve as an MP while serving in the role it is likely to fuel speculation that he may be preparing to leave politics.
BlackRock is one of the investment managers to have paid Osborne lucrative sums for speeches since he left his role as Chancellor.
The MPs register of interest shows he had been paid £34,100 by BlackRock, £142,000 by JP Morgan and £51,000 by Aberdeen Asset Management.
Blackrock’s Investment Institute is its internal investment research network on macroeconomics providers to its fund managers.
A source told Sky that they expected Osborne’s annual remuneration to be “at least” hundreds of thousands of pounds.
Blackrock could not be reached for comment.
