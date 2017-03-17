George Osborne to edit Evening Standard

Former chancellor George Osborne has been appointed editor of London newspaper the Evening Standard.
He will continue to work as an MP representing the Tatton constituency, the BBC reports. Osborne will replace Sarah Sands in the role. He will commence the new job in May committing four out of five days a week.
In January, Osborne was hired by BlackRock as a part-time adviser on £650,000 a year.
In a statement, the MP says under the new editorial guidance, the ES “will be fearless as a paper” fighting for the interests of Londoners.
He says: “This is such an exciting and challenging job and I’m thrilled to take it on. The Evening Standard is a great paper, testimony to the hard work of Sarah Sands and the impressive team, and to the investment of its owners. I look forward to working with, learning from and leading this team of dedicated professionals.
“Growing up as a Londoner, I’ve always known that the Evening Standard is an institution that plays a huge part in the life of the city and its people. Now it is a great honour that I can play a part as leader of the editorial team making the Evening Standard the definitive voice of the world’s most exciting city.”
His Tatton constituents wont be seeing much of him then.
He should resign now. it is an insult to hard-working people for him to be paid a full-time salary, from the public purse, for a very part-time job.
So he’s only going to be an MP one day a week? What happens if there is an important vote in the commons (…not that there is going to be many of those over the remaining term of this parliament!). Where does he fit in the 4 days a month for Blackrock? Do they eat into his weekends?
If I lived in the Tatton constituency I would not be very impressed.
If he is doing this and the BlackRock job he won’t have enough hours in the week to be an effective MP. There, that’s ammunition for the next comment.
What is it with this guy? Did I miss the bit where he wears his pants over his trousers? Blackrock, editor, speechmaker and of course MP. The list of potential jobs is endless.
Well the Standard is a give away rag. So perhaps this wont be a very onerous job. A couple of hours a dsy should suffice and this could be done remotely from the Commons tea room. Black Rock just want a name on the letterhead, so not a lot of work thre. MP work? Plenty of young ambitious politically obsessed flunkys who will work for free.
Great to be in the in crowd innit!