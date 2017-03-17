George Osborne to edit Evening Standard

Former chancellor George Osborne has been appointed editor of London newspaper the Evening Standard.

He will continue to work as an MP representing the Tatton constituency, the BBC reports. Osborne will replace Sarah Sands in the role. He will commence the new job in May committing four out of five days a week.

In January, Osborne was hired by BlackRock as a part-time adviser on £650,000 a year.

In a statement, the MP says under the new editorial guidance, the ES “will be fearless as a paper” fighting for the interests of Londoners.

He says: “This is such an exciting and challenging job and I’m thrilled to take it on. The Evening Standard is a great paper, testimony to the hard work of Sarah Sands and the impressive team, and to the investment of its owners. I look forward to working with, learning from and leading this team of dedicated professionals.

“Growing up as a Londoner, I’ve always known that the Evening Standard is an institution that plays a huge part in the life of the city and its people. Now it is a great honour that I can play a part as leader of the editorial team making the Evening Standard the definitive voice of the world’s most exciting city.”