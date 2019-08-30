Money Marketing
Generation X saving most despite financial pressures

By

The generation sandwiched between Baby Boomers and Millennials is saving the most for retirement, despite the financial burdens placed on them.

Advice firm Portafina commissioned a representative nationwide study of 2,001 UK adults that looked at spending and saving patterns across generations.

It finds Generation X, those aged 45 to 54 now, have the lowest disposable income of all working and retirement age groups.

The study says they just have £513 left after paying fixed bills and routine monthly financial commitments alongside other pressures.

Many in Generation X have to support their struggling Millennial generation children, compounded with care demands being placed on some of them by their now elderly parents.

Office for National Statistics data from August shows 31 per cent men aged 20 to 34, and 20 per cent of women of the same age, live with their parents.

In 2018, the first age at which more than half of kids had left home was 23 – 20 years earlier it was 21.

Nonetheless the research shows Generation X is now saving more than any other generation as 13 per cent of those aged 45 to 54 saved over £300 per month last year.

This is nearly triple the median monthly saving of £118.60 across all working age groups.

Portafina managing director Jamie Smith-Thompson says: “Our new research highlights the fact that the multiple calls on Gen Xers’ wallets has led them to reduce those extraneous lifestyle expenditure items more than other generations. Sensible budgeting is even feeding through to saving more than the average working age or in-retirement person.

“Gen X may now be beginning to turn their financial abstemiousness and positive savings habits towards the longer-term goal of retirement income building.”

Smith-Thompson adds: “It’s never too late to save and plan for retirement. It’s important that affordable financial advice is readily available to this generation, no matter the size of their pot today. On average people who access regulated financial advice end up around £40,000 better off than those who don’t.”

