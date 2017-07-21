GBST hires new tech boss from Axa

Tech provider behind Alliance Trust Savings and AJ Bell creates new role solely focused on the firm’s technology strategy

Rob DeDominicis is the chief executive of GBST

Technology provider GBST has hired former Axa chief information officer Mark Knowlton in the newly created role of chief technology officer.

Knowlton will report to chief executive Rob DeDominicis and will oversee the firm’s technology strategy.

He was previously chief information officer for Australia’s Macquarie Bank after spending eight years in the same role for Axa UK and Axa Life. He also held senior roles at KPMG Management Consulting.

GBST is the provider behind platforms including Alliance Trust Savings, Just Retirement, Retirement Advantage, AJ Bell, Aegon and Novia.

The firm has recently updated its systems to allow platforms to offer the Lifetime Isa.

GBST chief executive Rob DeDominicis says: “Mark’s extensive wealth and institutional market experience in the UK and Australia will be a tremendous asset for GBST as we drive development of our new generation technology platforms.

“His appointment brings fresh expertise to our executive team, and underpins our ambition to transform and accelerate development of solutions for our clients.”

Knowlton says: “There is great potential for digital services to transform the financial services industry and create value for clients through collaboration and innovation.

“I am excited to be joining GBST at this pivotal point in the company’s evolution.”