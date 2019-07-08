Money Marketing
Gap between richest and poorest pensioners widens

By

Elderly-People-Paperwork-Old-Pension-Pensioners-700x450.jpgA fifth of UK retired couples are “pensioner millionaires” as the gap with the poorest pensioners widens, according to a study by Aegon.

Analysis of government figures by the pension and investment firm has found there are 840,000 retired couples in the UK who have a weekly income which would cost more than £1.15m if bought as an annuity.

The couples in the top pensioner income band have an average weekly income of £988. The figure for the wealthiest pensioner couples has grown faster over the last ten years than for the poorest pensioner couples, widening the gap between the two groups.

New pensions watchdog head puts savers at heart of vision

The richest have seen their incomes increase by 15 per cent over the last ten years from £858 to £988, while the poorest have seen a 14 per cent increase from £234 to £267 for the same period. This means the current difference between the income of the top and bottom 20 per cent of pensioner couples has risen by almost £100 from £624 to £721 per week, according to Aegon.

Aegon pensions director Steven Cameron says: “Over the last ten years, pensioner couples in the highest income distribution band have seen their average weekly income increase by 15 per cent to £988. A weekly income of this size would cost £1,152,250 to buy through an annuity which means this large proportion of retired couples can legitimately consider themselves ‘pensioner millionaires’.

“In fact while many people may assume their house is their most valuable asset, for many it could actually be their pension.”

He adds: “However, whilst the top fifth of pensioner couples have seen their income rise to £988 per week, the figures show the bottom fifth have an average weekly income over £700 less at just £267 per week per couple, or £134 per individual, which is substantially under the full rate of the new state pension, currently £168.60 per week.

“Many of these pensioners may have reached state pension age before 5 April 2016 and be receiving the ‘old’ state pension or have had insufficient National Insurance records to qualify for the full rate.”

Pensioner couples are defined as married or cohabiting pensioners where one or both are over state pension age.

Aegon’s analysis is based on government figures for 2017 to 2018, which included all sources of pensioners’ income such as pensions, investments, earnings and benefit income.

Research from financial technology firm Wealth Wizards, published at the start of this month, revealed that around 40 per cent of workers are “not interested” in their pensions or had failed to pay in.

Justin Cash, Editor of Money Marketing
5

Leader: Why a product levy shouldn’t see the light of day

Not a day goes by where we don’t hear of the injustice the Financial Services Compensation Scheme has heaped on advisers. The good are paying for the bad, and in a greater magnitude than previously. That much is not in dispute. What is, however, is how to fix it. The FCA had a pretty good […]

Andrew Bailey BBA Conference 2012 480
5

FCA asks if Hargreaves acted fast enough on Woodford

The FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey has said the regulator will look at how quickly the Hargreaves Lansdown platform acted to remove the suspended Woodford Equity Income Fund. The flagship fund was suspended on 3 June after the fund came under scrutiny by industry experts due to rapid outflows and underperformance in recent months. During […]
32

Mini-bond investors did receive advice, FSCS confirms

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed that some investors in the collapsed mini bond firm London Capital and Finance did in fact receive advice, meaning they could be due redress. Since the collapse of the firm, investigations had begun as investors were concerned that marketing mini bonds was not a regulated activity so they […]

Survey cover

EEF/Jelf Employee Benefits Sickness Absence Survey 2015

EEF stated in its 2015 EEF Manifesto that the UK’s growth prospects depend on people being fit, working and productive. Keeping people in work and helping people return to work is very important for the manufacturing sector. It means boosting productivity by getting people back into work as early as is possible, as well as fostering workplace cultures and environments that proactively manage individuals’ health conditions so that all can benefit from lower sickness absence outcomes.

Phil Wickenden: Marketing means more than telling and selling

Most organisations have someone they call the head of marketing but, unlike in the other departments, this person’s job is usually less strategic than it could be. That is often because the boss is not willing to let go of the decisions at the heart of marketing. They can be found holding on tight to […]

Cyber Security

Financial advisers risk underestimating cyber security

Advisers risk underestimating the threat of cyber crimes, analysis from NextWealth, on behalf of FundsNetwork has suggested. The survey of 206 advisers showed that planners are primarily concerned with the challenges presented by compliance and changing regulation – with only a small percentage worried about attacks on their systems or managing clients’ concerns about cyber […]

Knight Frank opens later life lending arm

Knight Frank has become the first estate agent to offer later life lending advice. Offered though its Knight Frank Finance arm via a specially formed team, borrowers will be given guidance on a suite of products that includes equity release and retirement interest-only mortgages. Knight Frank Finance head of later life finance David Forsdyke points […]

