GAM poaches ex-Artemis manager to launch UK equity fund

By

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpgGAM has swooped for Adrian Gosden and announced he will help launch a new UK equity income fund later this year.

Gosden, who becomes investment director at GAM, departed Artemis in June last year. He had co-managed the £6.1bn Artemis Income fund, which suffered £369m of outflows in the month of his departure.

Gosden says he was attracted to GAM’s “long heritage of true active investing” and a lack of restrictions over benchmarks or a house view.

GAM group chief executive Alexander Friedman says Gosden is one of the UK’s most highly regarded equity income managers.

Friedman says: “We are excited to welcome such a talented investor to the Group and to further diversify our offering of specialised products to cater to clients’ needs. In today’s low growth environment, investors are increasingly interested in income-type products that offer yield and diversification benefits.”

Gosden will be based in the London office within the UK and European equity teams.

