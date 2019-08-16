Money Marketing
Gabriela Strug: Young advisers should measure their value

By

As you would expect, being in my 20s, many of my clients are several years my senior and have had or are in the midst of successful working lives.

As a consequence, getting this type of client to be confident that a young adviser like myself knows what’s best for their money is not only a test of my technical knowledge but my soft skills set too.

Soft skills are often the essential ingredient for illustrating to a client who might have a strong view of what they want, why they should in fact listen to our advice.

But while clearly an essential skill, it’s hard to measure the value it adds. And increasingly it’s important to be able to do just that.

Under Mifid II there’s a requirement to disclose costs and charges for not just investments and products but also advice. This means as an industry we need to ensure we can articulate the value advice is adding.

The combination of technical know-how and ability to build trust in a client is part of how we really add value. For example, a client who wants to take all their money out of investments due to fears about the economy and instead hold their savings in cash. One of the best things an adviser can illustrate to them is why that’s not necessarily the right thing to do long term.

In an attempt to put a pounds and pence figure on the emotional and empirical value that financial advisers deliver for clients, I now apply the adviser delta formula created by Quilter to try and capture how much value we add.

The formula has three elements. One of these elements is the role an adviser plays in helping their clients avoid inherent behavioural tendencies such as overtrading or panic selling i.e. simply getting clients to do the right things at the most suitable time. As discussed this can represent one of the hardest areas for an adviser to make an impact unless they utilise their soft skills and imbue trust within their clients.

The second element measures the value an adviser adds by placing assets in the right name, with the right beneficiary confirmed, and using the most efficient tax shelter. Finally, the formula looks at what is added by an adviser through their ability to leverage price reductions or obtain product enhancements and the impact of properly managed portfolios in terms of asset allocation, diversification, rebalancing, monitoring and ongoing suitability.

For me, I find being able to measure value can be an important device for a young adviser faced with a client who believes that they know the route they wish to take with their savings. It lays bare exactly the benefits you are having on their wealth.

Saying all this, there are aspects of financial advice which are unquantifiable. The feeling of security, trust and control that some of my clients have expressed they get from receiving financial advice is difficult if not impossible to quantify numerically but is an essential ingredient for adding value. The crux of the matter is that facts and figures can help illustrate the value you add but it will always be up to the client to decide whether you actually do.

Gabriela Strug is a financial planner at Quilter Private Client Advisers

Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Old-Bailey-Justice-Court-Fine-Ban-700x450.jpg

Ex-Barclays Wealth boss loses FCA fight at tribunal

The Upper Tribunal has found that Andrew Tinney, the former chief operating officer of Barclays Wealth, breached his obligation as an approved person to act with integrity. The update published on the FCA’s website today explains the reasons for the publication of the ruling. In March 2012, Tinney received a document which contained critical findings […]

UK-Currency-Money-Coins-700.jpg

FCA heads on six-date national tour for broker feedback

The Financial Conduct Authority has announced six Q&A roundtable sessions to be hosted across the UK. The regulatory body will be going to Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, London, Manchester and Newport. Each event, titled “ask the regulator”, will be 90 minutes long and will feature FCA and industry representatives. According to the FCA, the sessions are […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Darren Cooke 16th August 2019 at 1:01 pm

    Is this a piece by a young adviser or just a shameless plug for Quilter and their adviser delta formula. Hmm…

