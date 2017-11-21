Money Marketing

FCA charge for late Gabriel return upheld after complaint

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpgThe FCA was right to issue a firm with a fine for filing its regulatory returns late, an adjudicator has ruled, after the firm complained that it was not told that its submission was due.

Firms are charged a £250 late administration fee if they fail to submit their Gabriel return on time. A firm took a complaint to the Complaints Commissioner in September after being charged, arguing that it did not receive an email that it had to submit its return.

The firm was also unhappy that the FCA thought that because the email did not bounce, this was proof it had been received.

According to the FCA’s records, it sent a welcome email to the complainant’s personal address to remind them to register for Gabriel when they received authorisation, and then two emails to the firm’s address to remind it to submit its return ahead of the due date.

However, the complainant said that the firm address was monitored only by junior staff members, who might not “understand the significance of an email from the FCA or the importance of Gabriel.”

The complainant also questioned why the follow up emails were sent to a different address.

Complaints Commissioner Antony Townsend has ruled in favour of the FCA, however.

He says: “It seems to me that the FCA took reasonable steps to remind you of your obligations, and had no reason to believe that you had not received those reminders. Furthermore, you had been alerted to the need to register on the FCA’s reporting system, and to submit regular returns, at the time you applied for authorisation.

“The late returns fee is designed to cover the FCA’s costs in pursuing late returns (so that firms who complete their returns on time do not subsidise those which do not), and in the circumstances, I think it was reasonable for the FCA to charge you.”

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. D H 21st November 2017 at 11:37 am

    I dont agree with it, but sometimes you just need to suck it up buttercup.

    I got a parking ticket a while ago bought a valid ticket put on the dashboard, the wind must have flipped it over as shut the door, hay presto £60 quid fine for not displaying my ticket correctly.

    Everyone and his uncle, charge these days just for the sake of it , utilities, phone insurance etc etc etc, cancellation fees, late fees, and fees just because you are breathing ….

  2. Julian Stevens 21st November 2017 at 11:58 am

    Were the GABRIEL returns made simpler and more relevant to the data one might reasonably expect the FCA to need to know, those charged with submitting them would probably do so considerably more quickly and with considerably less cursing and fudging to get the totals to cross-tally.

Leave a comment