Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Further fears expressed over future of British Steel

By

File image of Welders at work in steel forgeFurther fears have been expressed over the future of British Steel as the firm looks to stave off insolvency this week.

Sky News reported on Monday night that sources close to the firm were gearing up to put British Steel into liquidation as talks to secure emergency funding from the government had stalled.

Reuters has now also reported multiple sources saying that the £30m government loan requested had not materialised, placing British Steel nearer to collapse.

British Steel has told the news agency that negotiations are still ongoing, and that salaries for the month would be paid in full to employees.

British Steel transfer complaint details surface

One of the sources told Reuters that British Steel owners Greybull Capital had agreed to put up more money, reducing the call on the government from £75m to £30m.

The source says that administrators could be appointed as early as today (Wednesday).

Answering an emergency question in the House of Commons yesterday around British Steel’s future, business minister Andrew Stephenson said the government “will leave no stone unturned in its support for the steel industry”.

Recommended

Narrowing the gender gap in income protection

Traditional gender roles could explain why income protection appeals more to men than women Not enough people in general are protecting their incomes, but it is widely accepted that women are underinsured relative to men. Comparison website and protection broker ActiveQuote’s data for the first quarter of this year shows enquiries about life insurance were […]
6

Why can’t the FCA stop rogue firms rising from the ashes?

Ahead of the launch of a new taskforce against phoenixing, Money Marketing looks at the difficulties the regulator is up against After years of frustration from advisers over how rogues in the industry can run away from their liabilities, some hope could be on the horizon. The individual efforts of the FCA, Financial Ombudsman Service […]

Nephews most likely to abuse power of attorney duty senior judge says

Judge Carolyn Hilder says nephews are the most likely family members who will abuse their power of attorney obligations in a conference today. Hilder, who was appointed as a senior judge at the Court of Protection in 2016, made the point at Frenkel Topping’s seminar on Deputies in London. She talked about the sources of […]

The Natixis Solution: H2O MultiReturns Fund

A product designed to bring some unique attributes to the crowded absolute return global macro space With diversification and risk management top of investors’ wish lists when it comes to alternatives, step forward the H2O MultiReturns Fund. H2O Asset Management is an independent boutique backed by Natixis Global Asset Management and has a 14-year track […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Terry Smith steps aside from Emerging Equities trust

Terry Smith will step down from the Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust after five years running the vehicle. He will carry on as chief investment officer and will offer “advice and support” to the fund’s analysts, Michael O’Brien, who will become trusts’ portfolio manager, and Sandip Patodia, who has been promoted to assistant portfolio manager. The […]

Spiral-Notebook-Business-Corporate-Strategy-700x450.jpg

KPMG in firing line over BNY Mellon audit

KPMG has begun its defence against a potential £12.5m fine for accounting failures dating back to the financial crisis. The Times reports that the Financial Reporting Council and KPMG underwent a tribunal hearing yesterday over the audit firm’s decision to sign off BNY Mellon’s accounts. The FRC claimed KPMG’s misconduct was a “truly exceptional case” […]

Phil Wickenden: Making the transition from intent to action

From retirement planning to wealth preservation strategies, there is a clear and present difference between intention and action. This is a common thread running through much of the research we have undertaken recently. Advisers appreciate the importance of certain (usually more complex) financial solutions; they see the relevance and recognise the market need. Yet something […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com