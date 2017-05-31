FundsNetwork: ‘Risk assets’ lead platform sales in April

Risk assets including Japanese and UK equities were the favoured sectors for investors in April despite market uncertainty, FundsNetwork has revealed.

Japanese equities, UK equity Income and global emerging markets were in the top 10 for adviser sales on the platform last month, while the Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares continues to lead the ranks, as for the past few months.

Woodford Income Focus, Fundsmith Equity and Lindsell Train UK Equity topped the list of favourite funds, while the pension bestsellers had a broader variety of funds across different assets classes and geographies.

Three of Vanguard LifeStrategy’s funds were included in the top 10 bestselling funds on the platform.

FundsNetwork head of sales Paul Richards says: “While multi asset investments continued to be the flavour of the month in April, it seems that following a few months of uncertainty, advisers and their clients have started dipping their toes back in to risk-on assets.

“However, with the general election just around the corner and likely to cause some short-term volatility, we could once again see a shift back into more defensive assets in the short to mid-term.”