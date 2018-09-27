Money Marketing
FundsNetwork brings in new boss to replace Pat Shea

By
Jackie Boylan will lead FundsNetwork from next year

Jackie Boylan has been appointed to lead FundsNetwork at Fidelity International from the start of next year.

She will replace Pat Shea who retires at the end of 2018.

Recently, Shea has been overseeing FundsNetwork’s ongoing replatforming project to Bravura technology.

Boylan joined FundsNetwork in May 2017 as head of advisory services, where she has been responsible for the development of the service and experience that FundsNetwork delivers to advisory firms.

Nick Bamford: Re-platforming problems exposing the dinosaurs

Before joining the Fidelity International she held a wide variety of management positions over 22 years with BT Financial Group, a subsidiary of one of the big four Australian banks, Westpac Group.

Fidelity International UK managing director Pete Horrell says Boylan’s international experience makes her ideally suited to the role.

Boylan adds the platform and advisory market is undergoing significant change which offers opportunities and challenges.

Read Money Marketing‘s interview with Pat Shea on why consolidation must happen across platforms

