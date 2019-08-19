Money Marketing
Fundsmith poaches IFA sales director from Franklin Templeton

By

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgFundsmith has poached Franklin Templeton’s Scott Shivers to serve as its new IFA sales director.

Shivers was previously a business development manager from Franklin Templeton, and will take over marketing responsibility to advisers investing for retail and high-net-worth clients as part of Fundsmith’s customer relationship team.

Shivers’ sales background also includes stints at M&G Investments and platform technology provider IFDS.

Fundsmith founder Terry Smith says: “We are pleased to welcome Scott to Fundsmith to focus on the fast growing number of IFAs who have chosen Fundsmith for their clients’ investments. He has many longstanding relationships and will greatly help our efforts to communicate Fundsmith’s long term investment approach to this investment community.”

Fundsmith hit the headlines earlier this year by setting up a new investment trust to target smaller companies than Fundsmith’s flagship Equity fund traditionally looks at.

Smith threw £25m of his own money behind the launch, and is overseeing the fund, but not managing it on a daily basis.

The trust raised a record £800m at launch. FE data pulled by Money Marketing shows this has now risen to £1,323m at 16 August, with a 27.2 per cent gain in cumulative performance since launch.

Money Marketing

