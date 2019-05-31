Fundscape and Altus form new joint venture

Research house Fundscape and consultancy Altus are set to launch a new joint venture to offer technology solutions to advisers, fund groups and platforms.

Money Marketing understands that a number of software solutions are already being worked on.

A new company is set to be launched in the next few months, with Fundscape set to be rolled into the new venture at some point in the future.

Details of the new company, including its name, will be revealed in due course.

Fundscape chief executive Bella Caridade-Ferreira says: “We have no shortage of ideas on how to improve the investment management and distribution sector and have been seeking the right partner to help turn them into reality. Altus brings all the qualities we were looking for and I can’t wait to get started on the next suite of products”.

Altus managing director Kevin Okell says : “Over the last 10 years we have established an enviable reputation for robust, reliable software built on a detailed understanding of how financial services businesses operate. Adding Fundscape’s rich insight into the investment market will enable us to explore some exciting new opportunities”.