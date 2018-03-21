Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Funds price war ramps up as Lyxor cuts fees on 16 funds

By

French fund provider Lyxor has ramped up the ETF price war with the launch of a new range of funds it claims have the lowest fees in Europe.

The range includes 16 funds covering the global, UK, Europe, US and Japanese equity markets, as well as gilts on the fixed income side.

Four new funds are being launched to complement the 12 existing ETFs whose fees have been cut.

The new Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT Ucits ETF and the Lyxor Core Morningstar US Equity Ucits ETF both have fees of 0.04 per cent.

The Lyxor MSCI Japa Ucits ETF and the Lyxor MSCI World Ucits ETF will both charge 0.12 per cent.

The new ETFS will list on the Deutsche Borse today and on the London Stock Exchange on 22 March.

Lyxor head of ETFs and indexing Arnaud Llinas says: “Investors tell us they want simple, high quality ETFs at low costs. We’ve launched our core range to achieve precisely that.”

Recommended

Investment
1

Investment Uncovered: How ETFs will transform the future of wealth management

A great migration from active to passive is happening, with many benefits for advisers and clients Demand for passives has seen another record year. Research from BlackRock shows that $81bn (£57bn) was poured into ETFs across Europe in the 12 months to the beginning of January, with investors tilting exposure towards emerging markets and European […]

How do you choose the best online service?

By Ross Jackson, senior marketing manager There are many different protection online services available in the market and no doubt you’ll have used a few when submitting protection business. But why should you have to put up with slow, unresponsive sites for your business when you’re used to dealing with slick, modern user experiences in your […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ros Altmann

Ros Altmann: Can industry fix damaged Isa brand before it is too late?

It has never been more important to encourage saving. But advisers know only too well how challenging the complexities of the UK savings and pensions landscape make it for people. Any trends towards simplification would be welcome, but unfortunately recent developments have moved in the opposite direction. Take Isas, for example. Their simplicity has always […]

Complaint puts FCA and FOS information sharing in spotlight

The FCA has confirmed it will consider if there needs to be better guidance around when it and the Financial Ombudsman Service can share information ahead of the FOS making its final decision. In a Complaints Commissioner final report, published on its website yesterday, commissioner Antony Townsend invited the FCA and FOS to discuss when […]

Comments

    Leave a comment