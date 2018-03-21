Funds price war ramps up as Lyxor cuts fees on 16 funds

French fund provider Lyxor has ramped up the ETF price war with the launch of a new range of funds it claims have the lowest fees in Europe.

The range includes 16 funds covering the global, UK, Europe, US and Japanese equity markets, as well as gilts on the fixed income side.

Four new funds are being launched to complement the 12 existing ETFs whose fees have been cut.

The new Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT Ucits ETF and the Lyxor Core Morningstar US Equity Ucits ETF both have fees of 0.04 per cent.

The Lyxor MSCI Japa Ucits ETF and the Lyxor MSCI World Ucits ETF will both charge 0.12 per cent.

The new ETFS will list on the Deutsche Borse today and on the London Stock Exchange on 22 March.

Lyxor head of ETFs and indexing Arnaud Llinas says: “Investors tell us they want simple, high quality ETFs at low costs. We’ve launched our core range to achieve precisely that.”